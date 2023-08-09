Lizzo controversy leads to cancellation of major American festival

Rapper Jay-Z’s ‘Made In America’ festival which Lizzo was set to headline, has been cancelled due to “severe” circumstances, amid the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against her. The organisers of the festival, which was set to take place in Philadelphia on September 2 and 3, made the announcement on their Instagram account.

The statement read: “Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made In America festival will no longer be taking place. This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation.”

The organisers said the long-running event will return to Philly next year.

Those who already had tickets for the event will be refunded.

The annual festival was founded in 2012 by Jay-Z.

Along with Lizzo other top acts included SZA, Metro Boomin, Latto, Coi Leray, Lil Yachty, and Coco Jones.

While the festival didn’t elaborate on the reason for the cancellation, it comes a week after three former tour dancers for the ‘About Damn Time’ singer filed a lawsuit, accusing Lizzo and employees of Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc. of creating a hostile work environment that included instances of sexual harassment. The suit also alleges the pop star interrogated dancers about their weight and pressured them to engage in sexually explicit acts at sex shows, The Hollywood Reporter said.

The body-positive ‘Truth Hurts’ singer later took to Instagram to respond to the claims, saying: “These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

Made in America has been a Philadelphia institution for several years, with Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator headlining last year’s festival. It was founded by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Entertainment.