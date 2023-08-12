scorecardresearch
Lizzo slams rumours of split with boyfriend Myke Wright amid ongoing lawsuit

Lizzo amid her ongoing controversy and the nefarious lawsuit has denied all rumours of any kind of split with her boyfriend Myke Wright.

Lizzo amid her ongoing controversy for her behaviour and the nefarious lawsuit has denied all rumours of any kind of split with her boyfriend Myke Wright. However, it was earlier said that their relationship had come to a bitter end, with Lizzo, deleting all traces of her boyfriend from her social media and even unfollowing Myke, who even travelled the world with her on tour.

As reported by Aceshowbiz: “Lizzo has taken the past few weeks very hard and her relationship has suffered,” a source told The Sun. “They had a big falling out earlier in the week and she is really upset. Both of them have thought of themselves as soulmates, so it has been really hard on them.”

The source at The Sun went on to further say that “those close to them are hoping they will make up.” However, Lizzo’s reputation as of now been horribly squashed after infamous lawsuit, despite the ‘Big Grrl’ claiming that the statements are ‘falsified’ and ‘sensationalised’. She had also said that there is not an ounce of truth to them.

Rumors are that there’s a trouble in paradise between Lizzo and Myke arrived amid Lizzo’s sexual harassment scandal. The Grammy-winning singer was sued by her former backup dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez.

In the suit, they claimed that they faced sexual harassment, as well as religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, uncouth and inappropriate behaviour and abuse of power among other charges.

Since then, despite Lizzo’s claims things are not going too well for now as earlier six other dancers of Lizzo also filed charges against the singer for sexual harassment and discrimination.

