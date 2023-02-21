scorecardresearch
Madonna reveals new look and jokes about 'swelling from surgery'

Madonna has revealed her new look and joked that the swelling has "gone down" after surgery following criticism over her Grammy Awards appearance.

By News Bureau

Queen of pop Madonna has revealed her new look and joked that the swelling has “gone down” after surgery following criticism over her Grammy Awards appearance. The ‘Material Girl’ hitmaker has joked about the reaction to her appearance at the Grammy Awards earlier this month when she introduced Kim Petras and Sam Smith for their performance, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Sharing a picture of herself on what appears to be a set, the 64-year-old star tweeted: “Look how cute I am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol.”

Following the ceremony, a couple of weeks ago, Madonna blasted people who criticised her appearance at the Grammys.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: “It was an honor for me to Introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys. I wanted to give the last award, which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans- woman performing at the Grammys – a history making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!!

“Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face!!

“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world, we live in.”

She said she is “happy to do the traiblazing” despite criticism if it helps other women “have an easier time in the years to come”.

She continued: “A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.

“I have never apologised for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start.

“I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career, but I understand that this is all a test, and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come.”

