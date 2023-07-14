Margot Robbie reveals on-set secrets about 'Barbie' shoot

Los Angeles, July 14 (IANS) Soon to appear in her hotly anticipated fantasy film ‘Barbie’, actress Margot Robbie who will be playing the titular character has revealed some on-set secrets about the movie.

As reported by Daily Mail, while appearing on ‘The One Show’ with her co-star America Ferrera on Thursday, Margot told how she introduced a series of fun on-set games during filming.

She then explained that she introduced a dress codes among her co-stars and also hosted a huge, flashy and over-the-top sleepover party in a hotel for her fellow Barbie actresses.

‘The Suicide Squad’ actress said that she got all members of the cast and crew to wear pink on Wednesdays, in an ode to both Barbie and Regina George’s dress code in smash hit movie ‘Mean Girls’.

“When host Roman Kemp asked her about the rumoured on-set dress code, Margot said: “Some people were reluctant at first, so on Wednesdays we wore pink was the game and if you didn’t wear pink there was an optional fine that would be donated to charity.

“I’d say the grippes were the most resistant. Then I decorated the truck for them since they weren’t getting into the pink spirit. I snuck off and covered the whole thing in pink streamers and glitter and everything, they got on board after that.”

Speaking about the movie, Margot Robbie who also produced the movie said: “We didn’t know exactly what the storyline was going to be, and Barbie doesn’t have a certain narrative unlike adapting a book or comic book even. I knew that I wanted Greta Gerwig to write and direct it.

“We were so lucky we knew that we wanted to honour the 60+ year legacy but also acknowledge the things that have been controversial about Barbie through the years.

“Regardless, it’s the first time she’s been seen on the big screen in a live action film before and it was just crazy to me that that hadn’t been done and it felt like a big, exciting opportunity and Greta – what she’s done with this film is just insane.”

‘Barbie’ will hit theatres on July 21, 2023.

–IANS

