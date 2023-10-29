Matthew Perry’s last Instagram post from hot tub days prior to his death leaves Internet puzzled

Actor Matthew Perry last posted on Instagram five days before his sudden death at age 54. The ‘Friends’ actor shared a nighttime photo of himself inside a hot tub. On Monday, October 23, writing in the caption: “Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman”, reports People magazine.

“Mattman” is a name he’d used in recent days while posting on social media, often including references and imagery related to Batman.

Several netizens reacted as they expressed grief over their favourite star’s demise. One user wrote: “It’s quite eerie to see this picture and realise that Matt passed away in a hot tub.”

Another wrote: “Rest in peace, Matthew. Scary to put this picture in the context of his passing away in a hot tub.”

As per People, the day before the hot tub photo, he wrote alongside a video of the moon: “Do you understand what I’m trying to tell you? – I’m Mattman.” And on Tuesday, Perry posted on X: “Let’s make stigmas a stigma. -I’m Mattman #mentalhealth.”

But it wasn’t all Mattman, on October 15, Perry had shared a rare photo of himself with his father, actor John Bennett Perry. “Here is me, and my father John, both holding a beverage,” he wrote in the caption, garnering hundreds of thousands of likes from followers.

TMZ first reported on October 28, citing law enforcement sources, that Perry was found dead in a jacuzzi at a home in Los Angeles.

No drugs had been found at the scene, the outlet added. According to the outlet, no foul play was suspected, and first responders were reportedly called to the residence for cardiac arrest.

Perry released a memoir titled ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’ in November 2022. He began the book by recounting a time he nearly died at 49, and got candid about his struggles with addiction.