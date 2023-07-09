scorecardresearch
'MI 7' actress Hayley Atwell breaks silence on romance rumours with Tom Cruise

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 9 (IANS) British-American actress Hayley Atwell has spoken up on rumours of romance with Tom Cruise . The actress, 41, and her 61-year-old in ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ co-star have been plagued by speculation they have extended their chemistry beyond the silver screen.

At the time of filming the latest installment of the film franchise, romance rumours began to swirl but it seems there wasn’t any truth to them, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Hayley has poured cold water on the rumours by describing Tom as like an ‘uncle’ to her. The British star also said that she would turn to him for advice during filming. She said that she thought the rumours were “weird” and that she was upset when they began.

Speaking to The Independent she said: “I would be like, ‘Ooh, there’s some weird rumours, and it feels base, it feels a little dirty, it feels grubby, it’s not what I’m about’. Why are things being assumed or projected onto me about my relationship with my work colleague and boss? It’s upsetting.”

She further mentioned, quoted by Mirror.co.uk: “When I’ve talked to him about it, he’d be like: ‘You know exactly who you are. You know what you’re about. And that is the only thing that matters. It doesn’t matter what people think of you, if you are in integrity with yourself, if you know what your value system is.'”

The actress became engaged to songwriter and composer Ned Wolfgang Kelly in April. Ned announced the news on Instagram revealing that he proposed while on a trip to Venice.

Agency News Desk
