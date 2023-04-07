scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Mick Mars on Motley Crue Lawsuits: 'Can't believe they're pulling this c**p'

Mick Mars, thinks his 41-year history with his band Motley Crue should not end with him facing off with the other three members in the halls of justice.

By Agency News Desk

Guitarist Mick Mars, thinks his 41-year history with his band Motley Crue should not end with him facing off with the other three members in the halls of justice.

The veteran band, now down by one original member, has sued to force Mars into arbitration, looking to get a ruling that he is officially a member or shareholder, with any of the rights that confers. They contend that when he announced he was quitting touring, that amounted to a resignation, reports Variety.

Mars, 71, counter-sued contending that he didn’t give up anything, at all, by announcing last fall that effects of his long standing arthritic disease made him no longer fit for the road.

He told Variety: “I don’t know, and I can’t say I positively know, but I have a pretty good feeling that they wanted me gone anyway. Because they’ve been wanting that since forever. It’s just frustrating for me. I’m pretty upset that they’re even pulling this crap, when I carried these bastards for years.”

When asked what he expects to hear to happen from here after the lawsuit, he said: “I think that those guys are hoping that I’ll just fold and lay down. Because I’ve done that many times. But this thing that I helped build for 41 years, I’m sorry, you’re not gonna take that from me. I worked very hard for that. It’s mine. I’m keeping it.”

“You can’t have it. Sorry. But they’re well prepared, I can already tell you, because I’ve known them that long too. But I’m not backing down. I’m not gonna fold. And we’ll see what happens. I’m most definitely not afraid of them, or intimidated or anything else”, he concluded.

Previous article
Mrunal Thakur finds it tough to play a cop in 'Gumraah'
Next article
Jeremy Renner yelled 'not today, M****r' right before coming under the snow plough
This May Also Interest You
News

Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Punit J. Pathak to host 'Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull'

News

Priyanka Chopra seeks blessings at Siddivinayak temple with daughter

News

Pranali Rathod thoroughly enjoyed Gangaur in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

News

After getting a gun, Salman Khan zips around in a bullet-proof imported SUV

News

'HanuMan' theme track is a redefined version of 'Hanuman Chalisa'

News

Sunny Hinduja hints at season two of 'Aspirants' on its second anniversary

News

Michelle Yeoh to be honoured with Women in Motion award at Cannes

Technology

Software firm Amplitude lays off 13% of workforce globally

Sports

It brought tears to my eyes, I've devoted my whole life to hockey: Gurbux Singh

News

It is revealed that fentanyl is the cause of Coolio's death

News

Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on Vijay Deverakonda dating rumours

Technology

Discord introduces in-app soundboard

News

Jeremy Renner yelled 'not today, M****r' right before coming under the snow plough

News

Mrunal Thakur finds it tough to play a cop in 'Gumraah'

News

Liza Malik sheds light on her fitness routine, secret to a healthy lifestyle

Fashion and Lifestyle

Taapsee Pannu’s washboard abs leave the Internet amazed

News

Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan to flag off shoot of their next film in May

Technology

Chrome gets WebGPU tech that allows high-performance 3D graphics

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US