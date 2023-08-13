New promo for 'Star Wars' series 'Ahsoka' features Anakin Skywalker

The upcoming ‘Star Wars’ series ‘Ahsoka’ has released its new promo video ‘Force’, which for the first time features actor Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker talking to his apprentice Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson). This will be the first time that the interactions of the popular Master and Padawan duo from the ‘Clone Wars’ series will be shown in live action.

The 42-second clip only connects the series more to the events of the animated ‘Star Wars’ shows ‘Clone Wars’ and ‘Rebels’, as well as featuring connections to ‘The Mandalorian’ live action series.

Before that, just a week ago, the show had released another video titled ‘Master and Apprentice’ which showcased Ahsoka Tano training ‘Rebels’ character Sabine Wren in lightsaber combat.

The ‘Force’ clip shows Ahsoka facing off against both Imperial Inquisitors, as well as her interactions with ‘Rebels’ character, the pilot Hera Syndulla while also facing off against Rogue force users, one of which is played by the late actor Ray Stevenson.

Hayden Christensen can be heard voicing Anakin Skywalker in the background talking to Ahsoka, as well as brief clips of him as both Anakin and later the nefarious Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The show will apparently feature different timelines, connecting threads from both the past as well as the present from the times of the Republic, to the Galactic Empire and now the New Republic which was formed after the events of ‘Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi’.

Audiences will also get to see ‘Rebels’ characters Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger, both of whom vanished in the series with their whereabouts completely unknown.

In addition, the series will also apparently dive deeper into the lore of The Force, which is the religion of all Force users, Jedi, Sith or otherwise. So far, Luke Skywalker or Din Djarin aka the Mandalorian have not made any appearance but it is guessed that they too will be coming to the show.

‘Ahsoka’ will come out on August 23 on Disney+ with two episodes and will have over eight episodes, all of which are directed by Dave Filoni.