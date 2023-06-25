scorecardresearch
New 'Star Wars' projects to expand on franchise lore and mythology

By Agency News Desk

At the recent Star Wars Celebration 2023, Disney+ unveiled a bunch of new projects and these include web series such as ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3, ‘Ahsoka’, ‘Andor’ Season 2, and more.

As per the official Star Wars portal, forthcoming projects will focus on expanding the existing Star Wars lore and mythology, focusing on both the “great past” as well as the “distant future” post the events of the sequel trilogy.

Keeping most of the details under wraps, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy had earlier said that the new Star Wars movies will cover drastically different eras of the Star Wars timeline.
 
One of them will go back to the beginning, focusing on the origins of the Force. The project will be helmed by ‘Logan’ director James Mangold, who is in the news because of the  upcoming Indiana Jones movie: ‘Dial of Destiny’.
 
In addition, Dave Filoni, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Taika Waititi are also set to get their hands on new Star Wars projects.
 
Earlier, Kennedy had stated that the new sequel films will be set 15 years after the events of ‘The Rise Of Skywalker’. The First Order has fallen and the Jedi are almost non-existent, so it is now up to Jedi Master Rey to build up a new Order, based on what Luke Skywalker taught her.
 
 
Agency News Desk
