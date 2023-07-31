scorecardresearch
Noel Gallagher had black eye, cut face whilst brushing his teeth

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 31 (IANS) Oasis rocker Noel Gallagher explained how a drunken misjudgement whilst brushing his teeth before bed led to him getting a black eye and gash to the head.

He revealed he suffered a painful injury including a black eye and cut to the head, all whilst brushing his teeth. The music icon was feeling the effects of one too many drinks, which led to him suffering the unfortunate accident whilst brushing his teeth before bed, reports mirror.co.uk.

Noel explained on his friend Matt Morgan’s podcast: “I was at somebody’s birthday party and I was s***-faced. A famous person’s birthday party. I got home, and I was so drunk that I was in fact in the downstairs toilet. I was out late, so I was sleeping downstairs, right, because I was out late and I didn’t want to wake my missus up.”

“And I was brushing my teeth in the downstairs toilet and, like an idiot, I was taking some jewellery off. As I was brushing my teeth it dropped on the floor and, instead of just leaving it, I tried to catch it,” he added.

The star then explained how he then sustained a “massive gash” from his drunken error: “I was so drunk that I kind of bent down to catch it so fast and I misjudged it and I smashed my face on the stone sink. I had a massive gash on the top of my nose.”

He added: “Yeah, it was painful. I had a black eye.”

The star, who rose to fame alongside brother Liam Gallagher in oasis in the 1990s, also revealed that his drinking habits have changed since his rock and roll days. In the past he said he “didn’t give a f***.”

Noel explained: “I’d be up for a good 24 hours, you’d have not been to bed, and then you get a call saying, ‘The car will be there in 15 minutes’. ‘For what?’ ‘It’s the Brit Awards’. You’re like, ‘What? Today?’. ‘It’s now, you’ve got to go now because you’ve won something’. And you’d just do it, you wouldn’t think of it.”

However now the 56-year-old musician added that the thought of multiple nights out on the trot nowadays would give him a “nervous breakdown”. Last month Noel’s brother Liam revealed he’s waiting or his brother Noel to call him so they can finally patch up their relationship – and potentially reunite Oasis.

The rock star brothers famously fell out in 2009 bringing their band Oasis to an end – with 56-year-old Noel quitting hours before the band were due to perform on stage and then releasing a statement that he could no longer work with 50-year-old Liam.

The brothers have subsequently taken aim at each other via headlines, interviews and social media, but now Liam wants to reconcile with his sibling.

