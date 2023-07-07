​​Now Drake gets an object hurled at him during concert

After Bebe Rexha, Pink, and Kelsea Ballerini among many others got hit onstage by thrown objects, rapper Drake suffered the same.

The Canadian singer-rapper was hit on the left wrist Wednesday night in Chicago while performing the song “So Anxious”, reports Deadline.

Drake looked at the phone on the ground, but didn’t indicate that he was injured or particularly annoyed, and carried on with the show, part of his It’s All a Blur tour.

He became the latest victim in a disturbing trend of fans throwing objects at the stage in an order to get a clickable video moment. Artists including Bebe Rexha, Pink, Kid Cudi, Steve Lacy Kelsea Ballerini and Ava Max have been victimised.

Singer Adele recently warned from the stage that she would fight anyone who threw anything at her.

Rexha has been the most serious injury, with a thrown phone hitting her near her eye, causing her to collapse on stage. A 27-year-old man was arrested.

Ballerini stopped her show in Idaho to address her audience after an object was thrown.

“Can we just talk about what happened?” she asked. “All I care about is keeping everyone safe. If you ever don’t feel safe, please let someone around you know. If anyone’s pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it. … Don’t throw things, you know?”

Adele has had the strongest reaction. She told her audience this week: “Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing s— onstage, have you seen them? I f— dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll f— kill you.”