Olivia Coleman says she’s ‘not brave enough’

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman shared that she's not on social media only because she's "not brave enough" to use it.

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman shared that she’s not on social media only because she’s “not brave enough” to use it. Coleman told Sky News: “I’m not brave enough. I know it would hurt. I’m not very thick-skinned, and so I don’t want to know. I would rather pretend that no one ever sees a film that we make, actually.

The actress added: “We’ve had a lovely time. We really hope to do something to make people enjoy it. So, when people go, ‘Oh, I don’t like it’, it does hurt, because a lot of effort goes into something.”

However, Coleman is happy to take in “constructive criticism.”

“Constructive criticism (is) fine. But (not) when someone just goes, ‘I don’t like it’…”

The 50-year-old actress feels that online trolls are often unaware of the damage they’re causing, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The acclaimed actress said: “I can only assume (the people who do it) are not happy in their lives because it’s a very cruel thing, maybe they don’t understand the hurt they might be causing.”

“When there have been people who have confronted their online trolls, and they’ve gone, ‘Oh!’ and burst into tears, and gone ‘I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to hurt you’… That’s fascinating that often they are people who have something that they can’t deal with or can’t get out.

“It’s a little bit of power they have, but it’s awful the effect it can have. We know that. We know people who’ve really been so hurt by it and done terrible things to themselves. Everyone thinks, ‘Oh words can’t hurt you’. But words are the worst.”

