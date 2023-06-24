Paul McCartney defends new Beatles song for using AI

The Beatles legend Paul McCartney has claimed there will be nothing “artificially or synthetically created” on the upcoming new song.

Last week, the 80-year-old musician announced that work had been finished on ‘the final song’ by the group — which also included drummer Ringo Starr and the late George Harrison and John Lennon — using Artificial Intelligence (AI), but he’s now spoken out again to clarify the track doesn’t feature a digitally-generated likeness of the ‘Imagine’ singer’s voice, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Paul tweeted, “Been great to see such an exciting response to our forthcoming Beatles project. No one is more excited than us to be sharing something with you later in the year. We’ve seen some confusion and speculation about it. Seems to be a lot of guess work out there.”

“Can’t say too much at this stage but to be clear, nothing has been artificially or synthetically created. It’s all real and we all play on it. We cleaned up some existing recordings – a process which has gone on for years. We hope you love it as much as we do,” he said.

The ‘Live and Let Die’ hitmaker had previously explained AI had been use to make John’s vocals on the song ‘pure’.

He told BBC Radio 4, “When we came to make what will be the last Beatles record, it was a demo that John had. We were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI. Then we can mix the record, as you would normally do.”

Sir Peter Jackson’s 2021 Beatles documentary ‘Get Back’ pushed them to complete the song because Paul explained the director “was able to extricate John’s voice from a ropey little bit of cassette.”

“We had John’s voice and a piano and he could separate them with AI. They tell the machine, ‘That’s the voice. This is a guitar. Lose the guitar’,” he added.

The music legend didn’t name the song, but according to reports, it’s said to be ‘Now and Then’.

John — who was murdered in New York in 1980 aged 40 — penned the song and his widow Yoko Ono handed it to his bandmate in 1994 on a tape labelled ‘For Paul’.

It had been considered for release as part of the band’s ‘Anthology’ project, which included a documentary, a three-volume set of double albums, and a book on the history of the group.

However, they went for ‘Real Love’ and ‘Free as a Bird’ from the same tape.

Iconic Beatles producer George Martin refused to produce the former track so they recruited ELO’s Jeff Lynne, who had already co-produced the latter tune.