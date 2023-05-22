scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

'Pay your writers', 'shut up', say students interrupting Warner Bros CEO speech

The Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav was heckled by Boston University graduates over the ongoing writers' strike during his commencement speech.

By Agency News Desk
'Pay your writers', 'shut up', say students interrupting Warner Bros CEO speech
'Pay your writers', 'shut up', say students interrupting Warner Bros CEO speech

The Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav was heckled by Boston University graduates over the ongoing writers’ strike during his commencement speech.

The former Discovery head spoke to the graduating class of 2023 ahead of receiving an honorary degree at the university. Several students, however, took issue with his appearance in the midst of a massive Hollywood writers’ strike and continued to boo him throughout the speech, reports foxnews.com.

“You wanna be successful, you’re gonna have to figure out how to get along with everyone, and that includes difficult people. Some people-” Zaslav paused as chants interrupted him.

“Some people will be looking for a fight, but don’t be the one they fight it with. Focus on good people’s qualities.”

He continued: “In my career, I’ve seen so many talented people lose opportunities or jobs because they couldn’t get along with others. You can’t choose the people you work with. Figure out what you like about a person – there’s always something – and do whatever it takes to navigate their challenges. We all have them.”

Throughout the speech, students could be heard chanting “pay your writers!” and “shut up, Zaslav!”

The Writers’ Guild of America (WGA) strike officially began on May 2, halting several TV and film productions with no clear end in sight. Zaslav was invited to speak at the Boston University nine days later on May 11 to the dismay of the WGA.

“Boston University should not give voice to someone who wants to destroy their students’ ability to build a career in the film and television industry,” the WGA said in a statement.

A picket was also formed outside the building, offering signs and slogans for students to verbally or silently protest Zaslav during his speech.

Despite the animosity from the students, Zaslav expressed gratitude for the experience and voiced support for Hollywood writers.

“I am grateful to my alma mater, Boston University, for inviting me to be part of today’s commencement and for giving me an honorary degree. As I have often said, I am immensely supportive of writers and hope the strike is resolved soon and in a way that they feel recognises their value,” Zaslav told the Hollywood Reporter in a statement.

Zaslav was previously blasted for some of his decisions made as CEO such as massive cost-saving cuts in film and television production that shelved or canceled several projects.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Zeenat Aman on working with Amtabh Bachchan: We were both punctilious and punctual
Next article
Helen Flanagan makes a candid confession following split from Scott Sinclair
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Mumbai 3rd biggest data centre market in Asia-Pacific, breaches 2GW mark

Sports

Shubman Gill, sister Shahneel abused on social media after GT knock RCB Out of IPL 2023

News

Saumya Tandon extends her Kashmir shoot into a vacay

Sports

Real Madrid player Vincius Jr. racially abused during La Liga match against Valencia

News

Helen Flanagan makes a candid confession following split from Scott Sinclair

News

Zeenat Aman on working with Amtabh Bachchan: We were both punctilious and punctual

News

Veteran actor Sarath Babu passes away

Sports

IPL 2023: Nothing to do with crowd management at the stadium, says KKR on fans denied entry over wearing Mohun Bagan shirts

News

'Doosri Maa' actress Neha Joshi dons sarees that 'shape her overall appeal'

Sports

IDCA Women's 4th T10 National Cricket Championship for Deaf kickstarts

Sports

Shillong Lajong return to I-League after four years

News

Ram Charan to attend G20 tourism meet in Srinagar

News

'Modern Love Chennai' actress Ritu Varma says she's 'a hopeless romantic in real life'

Sports

IPL 2023: The best part for me was the team's trust, says Vijay Shankar on turnaround in form

Health & Lifestyle

Ayurveda medicines act faster: BHU study

News

Seoul city to turn purple to celebrate 10th anniversary of BTS next month

Health & Lifestyle

When should a woman undergo mammography

Technology

Meta fined record $1.3 bn for violating EU data transfer rules

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US