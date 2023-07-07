Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef call it quits after six years of marriage

Singer Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef are divorcing after six years of marriage.

“We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honouring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” the couple told People in a joint statement.

“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other,” Martin, 51, and Yosef, 38, added.

The ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ singer and the Syrian-Swedish artist share daughter Lucia, born in 2018, and son Renn, born in 2019. Martin is also a father to twin sons Matteo and Valentino, born in 2008. He plans to raise the twins as a single parent.

Martin and Yosef first connected on Instagram in 2015 and began dating six months later, after meeting in person for the first time in London. They made their romance red-carpet official at the 2016 amFAR Inspiration Gala and announced their engagement the same year.

They got married in 2018 January. Martin told E! News: “I’m a husband, but we’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months.”

“We’ve exchanged vows, and we swear everything, and we signed all the papers that we needed to sign — prenups and everything,” Martin said.

Both men, who each speak multiple languages, have spoken about their determination to pass down their linguistic flexibility to their four children.