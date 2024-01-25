Samuel L. Jackson shares he ‘quietly’ celebrated his 75th b'day

The ‘Pulp Fiction’ actor Samuel L. Jackson had a very relatable 75th birthday celebration. The actor has shared how he rang in the milestone event. “I had a nice sushi dinner and went to sleep”, Samuel says of how he “quietly” spent his birthday, reports People magazine.

In the upcoming action thriller film ‘Argylle’, Samuel stars as an ally to Elly Conway (played by Bryce Dallas Howard), a “reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie”, according to a synopsis shared by Universal Pictures.

However, her world is soon turned upside down as it intertwines with the lives of her characters.

As per People, the synopsis further mentioned, “Accompanied by Aiden (Oscar winner Sam Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly’s fictional world and her real one begins to blur.”

When asked what his favourite part of filming was, the answer came easily for the Glass star. He told ‘People’, “Working with Sam (Rockwell). ‘Cause I’ve known him forever and we’ve been in four movies together and this is the first time that we actually got to be face-to-face on camera. It was kind of great.”

‘Argylle’ also stars Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose and John Cena.

The film is set to arrive in theatres in the US on February 2.