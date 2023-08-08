scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Sandra Bullock's partner Bryan Randall dies after battle with fatal neurological condition

Sandra Bullock's partner Bryan Randall has died at 57 after a three-year battle with ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease

By Agency News Desk
Sandra Bullock's partner Bryan Randall dies after battle with fatal neurological condition
Sandra Bullock's partner Bryan Randall dies after battle with fatal neurological condition

Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock’s partner Bryan Randall has died at 57 after a three-year battle with ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Randall’s family announced the news of the model-turned-photographer’s death in a statement.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” his family said.

“Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request.”

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours,” they said.

The family further asked for “privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan”, ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ stated.

The ‘Miss Congeniality’ star and Randall began dating in August 2015 after Bullock hired him to photograph her son Louis’ birthday that year. (Bullock adopted son Louis in 2010 and daughter Laila in 2015.)

However, it wasn’t until October of that year that the pair made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Bullock’s film ‘Our Brand Is Crisis’.

Though Bullock lived her life in the public eye as one of Hollywood’s most successful movie stars for decades, she is known to be private about her personal life. She did, however, open up a bit about her relationship with Randall during a 2021 appearance on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk opposite Jada Pinkett Smith.

“I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children – three children, (Randall’s) older daughter. It’s the best thing ever,” Bullock said at the time. “I don’t wanna say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother. I don’t need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.”

“He’s the example that I would want my children to have. I have a partner who’s very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don’t always agree with him, and he doesn’t always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don’t agree with him”, she added.

Bryan shared adult daughter Skylar Staten Randall with his previous partner.

Randall, from Portland, Oregon, worked as a fashion model for luxury brands like Hugo Boss and Saint Laurent before a career transition led him to become a photographer.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as ALS and Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurological illness that is always fatal. Randall’s family is suggesting donations be made to the ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Prem opens up on his dream to meet Shah Rukh Khan: Highly inspired by his dedication, zeal
Next article
Boeing postpones 1st Starliner astronaut launch for NASA to 2024
This May Also Interest You
Technology

IN-SPACe may be looking at 130 satellites, but need more than that: Experts

Technology

Boeing postpones 1st Starliner astronaut launch for NASA to 2024

News

Prem opens up on his dream to meet Shah Rukh Khan: Highly inspired by his dedication, zeal

Technology

Apple Music gets new algorithmic 'Discovery Station'

News

Abhijeet Sawant revisits his timeless melody 'Lafzon Mein' in collaboration with Mayur Jumani

News

Ridley Scott regrets choosing to helm 'Alien: Covenant' over 'Blade Runner' sequel

Technology

Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty passes away due to cardiac arrest

News

Navneet Malik as negative lead in 'The Freelancer': Determined to make big impact

Sports

Sports Ministry to fund 28 Indian athletes for World Athletics Championship in Budapest

News

Hrithik Roshan on 'Koi… Mil Gaya': 'Rohit' helped me reconnect with my innocence, vulnerabilities

News

Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with Mick Jagger

Technology

Dell to lay off employees in sales teams amid partner-driven strategy

Technology

$5 bn Google lawsuit over 'incognito mode' tracking close to trial

Sports

Canadian Open: Keys holds off Venus Williams in opener; Brady beats Ostapenko

Technology

Apple 'meet with App Store experts' series to empower developers

Sports

India should give Ishan Kishan a break in 3rd T20I, feels Wasim Jaffer

Technology

Japanese firm Mixi launches $50 mn India-first fund to empower startups

Technology

Microsoft to soon bring third-party browser support for AI-powered Bing

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US