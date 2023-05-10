scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Scarlett Johansson was unsure to see Jeremy Renner again after accident

Scarlett Johansson is detailing her visit with Jeremy Renner following his near-fatal snow plough accident back in January.

By Agency News Desk
Scarlett Johansson was unsure to see Jeremy Renner again after accident
Scarlett Johansson was unsure to see Jeremy Renner again after accident

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson is detailing her visit with Jeremy Renner following his near-fatal snow plough accident back in January.

In an interview with Variety, the ‘Black Widow’ actress claimed that she felt really emotional as she was unsure if she’d ever see him again after the accident, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I was honestly so f**king happy to see him,” Scarlett said of her co-star in Marvel movies.

“I didn’t know if I was ever going to see him again. To not only see him again but to see him thriving and in such an amazing space, mentally.”

The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ actress continued: “He’s a very spiritual person in general and a very soulful person. And you can see that in his work. It comes through. He has such a depth to him. And I just was so happy to see that he is full of life and light, and he’s also hilarious. We laughed a lot.”

Chris Evans, who joined Johansson during the visit, later described the mood when they reunited. “No tears at all. A lot of laughs and smiles and hugs,” he revealed.

“Leave it to Jeremy to take something this potentially tragic and turn it into something so inspiring,” Evans said.

In the interview, Johansson shared that she was filming her upcoming movie ‘Project Artemis’, which also stars Channing Tatum, when she woke up to the news that her ‘Avengers’ co-star was almost killed in the accident which left him injured and hospitalised.

“I was very upset,” she said.

Despite the dire situations, Scarlett noted that Jeremy managed to make a few jokes about how the 52-year-old actor emerged as the real superhero among his MCU castmates.

“On the Avengers text chain, we’re like, ‘OK, you beat us all. That’s it. You won’,” she went on saying.

“That’s like real superhero stuff. It’s unbelievable.”

Thankfully, Jeremy is in great condition amid his recovery. Earlier this month, the ‘Hawkeye’ star said that he had “lower pain levels” and had been “surpassing goals” daily in his recovery bid.

“Lower Pain levels mark great progress … Making recovery and Surpassing Goals A daily habit!!! (sic) #OneStep,” he shared in a short clip on his Instagram Stories.

Renner also posted a snap of a “bone growth stimulator” placed on his lower leg and said he has been “trying everything”.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tom Hanks disses Hollywood's 'cry-babies', 'train wrecks' in his book
Next article
Imagine Dragons supports writers' strike by performing outside Netflix HQ
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Over 500mn cyberattacks blocked in India in Q1 2023: Report

Technology

Haryana Police bust cybercrime network in Nuh, unearth Rs 100cr pan-India cyber fraud

Sports

India's opening match in ODI World Cup to be against Australia, clash against Pakistan on October 15: Report

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma starrer ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ postponed to May 26

Sports

Now is the perfect opportunity for us to really focus on the World Cup from a preparation point of view: Temba Bavuma

News

Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in Sudhanshu Saria’s ‘Ulajh’

Technology

India saw 25.1 mn wearable unit shipments in Q1, boAt leads

News

Anurag Kashyap cryptically writes on 'The Kerala Story': To ban it is just wrong

Health & Lifestyle

Ayodhya to be painted with spiritual themes

Technology

PM Modi to inaugurate prog marking National Technology Day tomorrow

Sports

National games logo to be unveiled on May 14

News

Niall Horan wants Leonardo DiCaprio to play him in 'One Direction' biopic

Technology

Paytm beats PhonePe, GooglePay as India's highest revenue earner in mobile payments, financial services

News

Sonam Kapoor was in her element during Coronation Concert

Sports

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq, New Zealand's Matt Henry move up in ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings

News

Priyanka Chopra shares her reaction to hubby Nick Jonas' dating history

News

Karanvir Bohra: I do best, playing grey-shaded, complexed characters

Technology

First gene-edited calf may help limit antibiotic usage in cattle

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US