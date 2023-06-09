scorecardresearch
Selena Gomez shouts 'I'm single' while watching football game

Selena Gomez recently, through TikTok, poked fun at the highs and lows of dating while watching a soccer game with friends.

By Agency News Desk
Singer-actress Selena Gomez isn’t scared to talk about being single. The actress recently, through TikTok, poked fun at the highs and lows of dating while watching a soccer game with friends.

She hilariously screamed to the athletes: “I’m single. I’m just a little high-maintenance. But I’ll love you soooo much,” reports People magazine.

The video quickly went viral, with fans adding in the comment section: “so relatable,” “hilarious,” and “so real.”

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star added in the caption: “The struggle man lol.”

The musician opened up about her dating life during her first-ever ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosting stint in May 2022, where she expressed that she has no interest in dating apps and is “manifesting love.”

“I would like to say that I’m looking for my soulmate,” she said. “But at this point, I will take anyone.”

Speaking about her experience dating in Hollywood, Gomez has expressed that dating in the public eye “is so cliche.”

She shared during a previous interview with Zane Lowe: “It’s just everyone dates everyone. It always seems to be within this little bubble – and it’s because it’s safe.”

The singer was last romantically linked to The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart after the pair were spotted at a bowling alley together in January.

