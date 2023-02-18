scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Shania Twain doesn't swear when she's in UK

Canadian singer-songwriter Shania Twain curbs her swearing when she is in the UK. The superstar admits she has a foul mouth.

By News Bureau
Shania Twain doesn't swear when she's in UK
Shania Twain - on a high _ pic courtesy instagram

Canadian singer-songwriter Shania Twain curbs her swearing when she is in the UK. The superstar – who is a new panelist on the UK talent contest ‘Starstruck’ – admits she has a foul mouth. But she tries not to curse as much when she’s this side of the Atlantic, reports Female First UK.

She told Best UK magazine: “It’s very much a sister culture for me, coming from Canada. It doesn’t feel foreign in many ways. I would drink tea in Canada! There’s a much more relaxed sense of humour. We swear more in Canada, so I curb that a bit when I’m here! I always feel very at home here.”

The ‘You’re Still The One’ hitmaker recently revealed her insecurities about her voice and the fact late music icon Prince didn’t allow swearing stopped her from accepting his offer to work together.

As per Female First UK, Shania was invited by the ‘Purple Rain’ hitmaker to his Paisley Park estate to make an album produced by him in the vein of Fleetwood Mac’s 1997 ‘Rumours’ record amid her split from her first husband, Robert John ‘Mutt’ Lange, who also produced and co-wrote some of her music.

Pic. Sourceshaniatwain
Previous article
Riya Sharma, Ishaan Dhawan participate in intense workshops for ‘Dhruv Tara’
Next article
Karan Maan on 'Farzi': It was most challenging to get the B'deshi accent right
This May Also Interest You
News

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ action director Casey O’Neill says SRK, Tom Cruise has similar passion, dedication

News

Sonu Sood: I don’t think people with emotions can survive in politics

News

Sonu Sood shares how CCL opened doors for actors in regional film industry

News

Lakshmi Manchu releases rendition of Adi Shankara's hymn on Shivaratri

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sharad Malhotra is in Coimbatore to celebrate Mahashivratri

News

Karan Maan on 'Farzi': It was most challenging to get the B'deshi accent right

News

Riya Sharma, Ishaan Dhawan participate in intense workshops for ‘Dhruv Tara’

News

For music composer Puneet Dixit, '1920' will stay embedded in his memory

News

Could Srikant Tiwari prove better than Michael in solving Farzi (fake) currency case

News

Ed Sheeran plays a homeless drug addict in new action-comedy ‘Sumotherhood’

News

Ajay Devgn – the star for all seasons

News

A strong female character is the fulcrum of any project for Sanjay Leela Bhansali

News

'Heeramandi' teaser promises compelling period drama surrounding courtesans

News

Nimisha Vakharia all set to play a negative character in 'Ajooni'

News

Sanjay Leela Bhansali says making episodic content is fulfilling yet physically demanding

News

Bhaweeka Chaudhary finds it challenging to shoot with prosthetic baby bump

News

Maira Dharti joins 'Pandya Store' cast, says it's 'a big responsibility'

News

Ranbir Kapoor received a cute welcome from his wife Alia Bhatt

News

Dua Lipa is desperate to find music leak source ahead of releasing third album

News

Mark Wahlberg sells Los Angeles mansion for $55 million

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US