Shawn Mendes spotted picking up flowers before date night with Camila Cabello

By Agency News Desk
Singer Shawn Mendes showered Camila Cabello with literal flowers amid speculation of their reconciled romance following their Coachella reunion.

Mendes was seen picking up flowers ahead of his meetup with Camila. He was photographed carrying a bouquet of white and purple flowers into his SUV in Los Angeles, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 24-year-old heartthrob appeared to be in a great mood, smiling as he returned to his parked vehicle while pushing a trolley loaded with a bundle of firewood and some grocery bags. He then loaded all the items he purchased at a store into his car. Shawn went low-key during the grocery run, wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

Just several minutes later, Camila was pictured visiting Shawn’s house in West Hollywood. She appeared to be trying to go incognito as she sported an orange tracksuit with the hood over her head while entering his house about 30 minutes after he picked up the flowers.

Shawn and Camila sparked reconciliation rumours following their PDA at Coachella last week. On April 14, they were caught kissing and dancing together while attending the music festival in Indio, California.

Seemingly confirming that they’re back together, the pair were spotted holding hands while strolling the street in Santa Monica, near a bank of restaurants, on Wednesday night, April 19. Their outing was captured on a video taken by a fan and shared on Instagram.

“My friends and I were walking down Santa Monica Blvd. just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday night when I looked up from my phone and saw Shawn and Camila walking toward us holding hands,” the eyewitness told Page Six.

“I clearly had a shocked look on my face because Shawn looked at me and smiled because he knew I recognised him,” the fan went on dishing: “They were deep in conversation and seemed very happy and comfortable together.”

