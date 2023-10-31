Shubh on hoodie glorifying Indira Gandhi's assassins: 'A Lot of clothes were thrown at me'

Canada-based rapper Shubh, who has once again landed in a hot soup after flaunting a hoodie glorifying former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassins amid a gig in London, has come out with a clarification.

Shubh earlier found himself surrounded in a controversy after the alleged ‘distorted map of India’ controversy.

The rapper while performing on stage in one of his shows was handed over a hoodie by a fan among the audience.

Shubh on Tuesday took to Instagram story, where he shared a statement. He wrote: “No matter what I do, some people will find something to bring it against me. A lot of clothes, jewellery and phones were thrown at me by the audience at my first show in London.

“I was there to perform, not to see what got thrown at me and what is on it. The team has worked very hard for the last couple of months to perform for you all. STOP SPREADING HATE AND NEGATIVITY,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, actress Kangana Ranaut, who will be seen playing Indira Gandhi in the upcoming film “Emergency” took to social media to criticise Shubh.

She wrote: “Celebrating the cowardly killing of an old woman by those who she appointed as her saviours. When you are trusted to protect but you take advantage of the trust and faith and use the same weapons to kill the ones were suppose to protect then it’s a shameful act of cowardice not of bravery (sic).

“One must be ashamed of such a cowardly attack on an elderly lady who was disarmed and unaware, a lady who was the chosen leader of a democracy, nothing to glorify here. Shame,” she added.