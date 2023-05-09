scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Shubman Gill lends voice to 'Indian Spider-Man' Pavitr Prabhakar

Cricketer Shubman Gill has lent his voice for the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar.

By Agency News Desk

Cricketer Shubman Gill has lent his voice for the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar. The Hindi and Punjabi versions of the film will have Gill’s voice. He became the first sports personality to lend his voice to any film.

Speaking about lending his voice to the ‘Indian Spider-Man’, Pavitr Prabhakar, Shubman said: “I have grown up watching Spider-Man, and he is one of the most relatable superheroes.”

“Since the movie will be debuting the Indian Spider-Man for the first time on screen, getting to be the voice of our Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, in Hindi and Punjabi languages was such a remarkable experience for me. Already, I feel superhuman. I am eagerly anticipating the release of this movie.”

Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) India, said: “June 2 will indeed be a momentous occasion for all Spider-Man fans across the country, and we are sure that everyone will shower the same love on this film as they did on ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.”

“We are so excited to collaborate with Shubman Gill, as he’s not only a youth icon but also a true hero, having represented our country so well in international cricket while enthralling millions of fans with his on-ground heroics.”

Setting another milestone, Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali on 2nd June 2023, only in Cinemas.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jameela Jamil says she pulled out of auditioning for 'You' over intimate scenes
Next article
Manoj Bajpayee: ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’, it’s inspiring story of an ordinary man who fought an extraordinary case
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Australia follows India to ban vaping as it becomes an epidemic among teens

News

Ke Huy Quan says he initially passed on 'American born Chinese' role

News

TV actress Monika Singh: Faced a lot of rejections that comes with being an aspiring actress

News

Jason Statham fights more sea monsters in 'Meg 2' first trailer

News

Kumar Sanu was not aware of daughter Shannon K's acting debut

Sports

IPL 2023: Eden crowd chanting 'Rinku, Rinku' gave me goosebumps, says KKR skipper Nitish Rana

Sports

IPL 2023: Emotions turned quite quickly, nice for us to get over the line, says Aiden Markram

Sports

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's challenges as Mumbai Indians skipper have doubled, says Ravi Shastri

Sports

IPL 2023: Every single game is important for us whether we won or lost the last game, says Jason Roy

Sports

IPL 2023: Fearless Faf du Plessis aims to be more aggressive for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sports

IPL 2023: Wriddhiman Saha is such a phenomenal guy, says Shubman Gill

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shilpa Shetty gets trolled for wearing a ‘zebra crossing’ outfit

Technology

Betterhalf plans to hire 100 employees, strengthen leadership team

Technology

Logitech appoints Anand Lakshmanan as India Head

Technology

Qualcomm to acquire Autotalks to bolster Snapdragon's automotive safety tech

Technology

Global tech services sector hits $57 bn in deal activity despite slowdown

Technology

IISER Bhopal team creates organic molecules that emit near-infrared light

Technology

Centre asks ICEA, MAIT to ensure FM Radio is active in all mobile phones

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US