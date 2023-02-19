scorecardresearch
Simu Liu slams celebrity look-alike segment during NBA All-Star Weekend Game

'Shang-Chi' actor Simu Liu is clarifying his criticism of a celebrity look-alike segment aired during this weekend's 'NBA Celebrity All-Star Game'

By News Bureau

‘Shang-Chi’ actor Simu Liu is clarifying his criticism of a celebrity look-alike segment aired during this weekend’s ‘NBA Celebrity All-Star Game’, featuring a side-by-side vantage of him and an audience member who appeared to be of Asian descent.

The actor initially tweeted that the segment “wasn’t cool”, once the big-screen comparison was brought to his attention by a fan’s tweet, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He recently followed up with a second tweet clarifying his message. “To be perfectly clear the entire org and ops team surrounding all-star have been nothing but absolutely stellar to myself and all my friends. This was just one person with a camera. and no disrespect to my man in the videotron either! he’s gorgeous we just don’t look alike,” Liu, 33, wrote.

‘People’ further states that Liu played in the ‘NBA Celebrity All-Star Game’ for Team Dwyane, headed by former NBA star Dwyane Wade. Among his teammates were rapper 21 Savage, singer Janelle Monae and NFL star DK Metcalf, who was crowned MVP.

Team Dwayne just barely defeated Team Ryan with a score of 81-78. Liu and his teammates battled Kane Brown, WWE’s The Miz and Jimmy Kimmel Live! standout Guillermo Rodriguez, who played for the team led by Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith.

Women's T20 World Cup: West Indies squeeze past Pakistan in thriller
ISL 2022-23: East Bengal's score maiden win over Mumbai City FC, sour their Shield party
