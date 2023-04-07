scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

'Stereo Love' hitmaker Edward Maya in Mumbai, set for India tour

Romanian music composer and DJ Edward Maya, who is known for his chartbuster 'Stereo Love', is in Mumbai.

By Agency News Desk
'Stereo Love' hitmaker Edward Maya in Mumbai, set for India tour
'Stereo Love' hitmaker Edward Maya in Mumbai, set for India tour

Romanian music composer and DJ Edward Maya, who is known for his chartbuster ‘Stereo Love’, is in Mumbai. The DJ arrived in the city on Friday and is set to do a number of shows in India.

Maya will be in Mumbai till April 14. He’ll then leave for Delhi for his show on April 15 and will be back to where he is stationed in Rishikesh.

His Raasta SINE Tour will also kick off from Mumbai on April 28, followed by a show in Goa on April 29. After a break of five days, the DJ will be in Kolkata for his performance scheduled on May 5 and the next day in Gurugram.

He will perform in Dehradun from May 10 to May 15. followed by an international show on May 19 in Quito, Ecuador. And then, finally, he will land in Goa for the International Dirt Week on May 21.

Apart from this, the composer is busy with his new venture called Mayavin School. He has called India his second home and says the country has played an important role in shaping his artistic career.

His Mayavin School, based in Rishikesh, seeks to unite people from all around the globe in a community ready to create and experience ‘conscious art and yoga’ at a whole new level.

Previous article
Mushfiqur Rahim stars as Bangladesh defeat Ireland by seven wickets in one-off Test
Next article
IANS Review: 'Jubilee': An absorbing tale set against Hindi cinema's early years (IANS Rating: ***1/2)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

'Overwhelming response', says Disney Star; IPL TV viewership returns to pre-pandemic levels as viewer fatigue wears away

Technology

No sweeping power or a draconian move: MoS IT on govt's fact-checking unit

Health & Lifestyle

Bihar registers first covid death in 2023

Sports

Erler-Miedler advance to Marrakech final

Sports

Korea's Lee sparkles 67 as Tom Kim, Si Woo ensure cut; Woods hangs by slender thread, McIlroy out

Sports

Casper Ruud races past defending champ Baez in Estoril

Technology

Twitter stops writers from retweeting, liking or replying to Substack links

Technology

NASA sends powerful new instrument to space to track air pollution

Technology

Microsoft to pay $3 mn fine for selling software to sanctioned Russian firms

Sports

Candreva's late equaliser stuns Inter Milan

Health & Lifestyle

S.Korea reports first locally transmitted monkeypox case

Health & Lifestyle

US reports 139 pediatric flu deaths this season

Sports

MI always a strong side at home but CSK are difficult to beat on any ground: Mohd Kaif

Sports

Masters 2023: A benign Augusta allows low scores as Hovland, Rahm Koepka share lead

Sports

Delhi-NCR Open: Gaurav Pratap Singh ends 14-year wait, bags second PGTI title in playoff

Sports

Premier League: No room for errors at top or bottom of table this weekend

Sports

IPL 2023: Once you have clarity, things automatically fall into place, says Krunal Pandya

News

Allu Arjun dresses in saree, laden with jewellery in 'Pushpa 2' poster

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US