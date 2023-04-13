scorecardresearch
Taika Waititi announces his upcoming sports film ‘Next Goal Wins’

The multi-talented filmmaker Taika Waititi has unveiled a tantalizing poster for 'Next Goal Wins' which has left the fans buzzing with excitement.

By Editorial Desk
Taika Waititi announces his sports film Next Goal Wins _ pic courtesy twitter

Waititi promises the film to be a departure from his usual style, as he ventures into unfamiliar territory with a sports-themed movie based on a true story.

Waititi promises the film to be a departure from his usual style, as he ventures into unfamiliar territory with a sports-themed movie based on a true story.

In his Instagram post, the acclaimed director said, “sports film I made about a sport I know nothing about.”

But that’s not all. Waititi also claims that ‘Next Goal Wins’ is his “least cynical film in which nothing bad happens to anyone”, promising a refreshing departure from the dark themes and biting social commentary that has become his trademark.

