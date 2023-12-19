Taylor Swift booed by US football fans as she cheers on boyfriend

Singer Taylor Swift was booed by American football fans as she cheered on boyfriend Travis Kelce. Swift was booed by New England fans at Sunday’s Chiefs vs. Patriots game as she cheered on boyfriend Travis Kelce and she handled the situation .

“’Gillette Stadium is the most joyful place on Earth’ – Taylor Swift,” a message on the Jumbotron read, before a wave of boos poured out around the stadium, reports people.com.

Advertisement

In response, Swift, 34, kept it cool by smiling, waving and blowing a kiss to the audience, according to a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In her Time 2023 Person of the Year interview earlier this month, Swift opened up about the impact she’s made on the NFL and the newfound attention as she cheers on Kelce, also 34, at his games.

- Advertisement -

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” she said.

But “I’m just there to support Travis,” the ‘Blank Space’ hitmaker added.

- Advertisement -

“I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

Her appreciation for the game itself has also evolved since she and Kelce began dating.

“Football is awesome, it turns out,” Swift said.

“I’ve been missing out my whole life.”