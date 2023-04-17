scorecardresearch
Taylor Swift breaks social media silence after Joe Alwyn 'split'

Singer Taylor Swift has broken her social media silence as she made her first post since reportedly splitting from her long-term partner Joe Alwyn.

By Agency News Desk

Singer Taylor Swift has broken her social media silence as she made her first post since reportedly splitting from her long-term partner Joe Alwyn. The singer-songwriter took to Twitter recently to thank the “unforgettably epic crowds” who attended her three sold out shows in Tampa, Florida, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

“Still buzzing from those 3 shows in Tampa!!!” Taylor wrote alongside some tour pictures.

She added: “Thank you to the unforgettably epic crowds and to @aaron_dessner for coming out to play twice with me, we’ve been dreaming about that for so long. So grateful for the memories we’re making on this tour”.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, in one snap, Taylor wore a racy black and red bodysuit which left one side of her body bare. She styled her long blonde hair in loose waves and wore her iconic red lipstick.

The “Anti-Hero” hitmaker’s latest performances come following her recent breakup news.

“They’ve had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together,” a source told People before adding that they “just weren’t right for one another”.

The insider said Joe and Taylor “had plenty in common” and had fallen in love “in a safe bubble”.

“But he didn’t really ‘know’ her yet outside of that bubble,” the source added.

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS).
