Taylor Swift hugs her ex Taylor Lautner onstage; he says: 'I'm honoured to know you'

The 33-year-old singer Taylor Swift hugged her ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner onstage at her concert in Kansas City recently.

By Agency News Desk
Taylor Swift hugged her ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner onstage at her concert in Kansas City recently. The 33-year-old singer has just finished re-recording her third studio album ‘Speak Now’ which includes the song ‘Back To December’ about her relationship with the ‘Twilight’ actor in 2009, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The ballad is about the couple’s split and Swift’s regrets and includes the poignant line: “You gave me all your love and all I gave you was goodbye, So this is me swallowin’ my pride, Standin’ in front of you sayin’ I’m sorry for that night.”

And the former lovers showed that there are no hard feelings as Swift welcomed Lautner on stage along with actors Joey King and Presley Cash.

As per Mirror.co.uk, during the concert, she debuted the new music video for ‘I Can See You’ that stars the three actors.

Earlier in the night Lautner and his wife Taylor Dome were seen arriving at the show and fans were delighted to see him reunited with his ex on stage. “We had so much fun making this video. Taylor, thank you for having me and all of us,” he said.

He added: “I just wanna say one thing quick – I respect you so much, not for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer, but truly for the human you are. You are gracious, humble, you are kind and I’m honoured to know you. So thank you for letting me be a part of this and being a part of my life (sic).”

