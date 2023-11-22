Taylor Swift suffers heel wardrobe malfunction during Brazil show

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is currently on the South American leg of her Eras Tour and knows how to keep the concerts going, even if it means performing with only one functioning shoe, as seen in fan videos from her show in Rio de Janeiro.

While pausing for applause during the show, she took a moment to readjust her footwear, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“@TaylorSwift13 taking out the sole of her shoe #RioTSTheErasTour,” a user captioned a video on X.

“Making me feel amazing right now,” the ‘Style’ hitmaker said as her supporters cheered for her.

A second post by another fan page gave a better glimpse of what was going on. As Swift stood in a bedazzled bodysuit, it was clear that one of her knee-high Louboutin boots was missing the heel.

“She stands on tiptoe, with a broken heel, like a real-life Barbie, #RioTSTheErasTour,” the tweet with video footage read — a nod to Margot Robbie’s viral scene in this summer’s ‘Barbie’ film. As per ‘People’, Swift’s eye-catching luxury footwear comes in “a range of both custom and existing silhouettes in a variety of shapes and (heel) heights, featuring one by one hand-applied intricate crystal embroideries and colourways,” the Louboutin website states.

Her custom wardrobe can be seen in her ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ movie, which has raked in more than $200 million at the global box office since it was released in theatres worldwide on October 13, according to distributor AMC.

The ‘Shake It Off’ singer was scheduled to perform on Saturday, but the show was postponed due to extreme heat.

At the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, Swift tied Drake for the most-awarded artiste at the award show of all time with 39 each.

Although she could not be at the show to accept her 10 awards in person, she filmed an acceptance speech backstage in Brazil.