Hours before tragic news about the Super Bowl victory parade erupting in violence, it was reported that singer Taylor Swift’s beau and football player Travis Kelce is set to make his first feature film.

Kelce is helping make indie movie ‘My Dead Friend Zoe’, with the help of President Joe Biden’s renewable energy tax credits, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He’s got a credit as an executive producer of the dark comedy, which stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Natalie Morales, Ed Harris and Morgan Freeman and is costing less than $10 million to make, according to Variety.

The war drama, which has been written by Kyle Hausmann-Stokes and A. J. Bermudez, will premiere in March and is based on the former’s short film ‘Merit x Zoe’.

It is the movie industry’s first film to take advantage of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act to fund a film.

President Biden’s legislation was billed as the “single largest investment in climate and energy in American history,” enabling America to tackle the climate crisis, advancing environmental justice and “securing America’s position as a world leader in domestic clean energy manufacturing and putting the United States on a pathway to achieving the Biden-Harris Administration’s climate goals, including a net-zero economy by 2050.”

Kelce has been thrust into global headlines due to his relationship with Taylor, but in 2016 he was also in the spotlight thanks to his 2016 reality dating series, on E! called ‘Catching Kelce’.

He and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce, 36, also host their popular ‘New Heights’ podcast, on which they regularly chat about Travis’ feelings about his newfound level of fame and love for Swift.

Swift has produced several of her films including 2023’s ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ movie – which became the highest-grossing concert film of all time.