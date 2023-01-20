scorecardresearch
The Great Khali is a superfan of action films

Khali, who is the first Indian-born WWE Heavyweight Champion, is missing some action-packed

By News Bureau

Indian wrestler The Great Khali, who is the first Indian-born WWE Heavyweight Champion, is missing some action-packed entertainment and it seems like only ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ can fill that void.

In a new video, The Great Khali is seen trying to unsuccessfully drive away his boredom by watching the fights that take place around him. However, the clash between the Wakandans and the anti-hero Namor, manages to rouse Khali’s interest.

Elaborating on his love for action and keeping life interesting, Khali said, “Dhamakedaar action ke bina jeene ka kya maza? Mujhe filmein bhi action wali pasand aati hain issliye ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ ka wait kar raha hun (what’s life without some kickass action? I love films which have cool action sequences. Hence, I’m eagerly waiting for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’)”.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, which stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Danai Gurira and Martin Freeman, had an amazing theatrical run and is emerging as a winner at the awards season.

The film is now heading to OTT as it is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English on February 1.

