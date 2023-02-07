scorecardresearch
Three-in-one: Ben Stiller to play identical triplets separated at birth

Ben Stiller is nearing a deal to star in a limited series adaptation of the documentary

By News Bureau

Ben Stiller is nearing a deal to star in a limited series adaptation of the documentary ‘Three Identical Strangers’, ‘Variety’ has learned.

The series hails from writer Amy Lippman with Sony Pictures Television producing it along with SK Global and TriStar Television. Like the documentary, the series would focus on the true story of Bobby Shafran, David Kellman and Eddy Galland — identical triplets who were separated at birth only to be reunited later in life.

Stiller, who’s executive producing via Red Hour Films, would star as the three adult brothers. Lippman, meanwhile, would serve as showrunner and executive producer.

The role would mark a rare television appearance for Stiller and one of his first major acting roles in years, notes ‘Variety’. He has made cameo appearances in films like ‘Hubie Halloween’ and ‘Bros’ of late, as well as appearing in the 2021 film ‘Locked Down’. His last starring role was in ‘The Meyerowitz Stories’ in 2017.

Stiller’s other notable acting roles include ‘Zoolander’, ‘The Secret Life of Walter Mitty’, the ‘Night at the Museum’ franchise, ‘Dodgeball’, and ‘Meet the Parents’. He also won an Emmy in 1993 for ‘The Ben Stiller Show’.

