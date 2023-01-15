scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Todd Field recalls how Tom Cruise saved his film from Harvey Weinstein

By News Bureau

Hollywood actor-director Todd Field is recalling the moment he found out that Harvey Weinstein’s Miramax had acquired his debut film ‘In the Bedroom’ at the Sundance Film Festival and how Tom Cruise’s advice saved him.

Weinstein was known to reshape the visions of filmmakers and Field was worried that when his film was acquired, he would have no say in the editing process, reports Deadline. In an interview with The New Yorker, Field talked about calling the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star, who gave him some sound advice.

“I was weeping in the bathroom,” Field recalled. “I called up Tom Cruise and said, ‘Something terrible has happened.’ He basically said, ‘This is how you’re going to play it. It’s going to take you six months, and you’ll beat him, but you have to do exactly what I’m going to tell you to do, step by step.'”

Cruise, according to Deadline, advised Field to not give Weinstein any pushback and allow him to make all the edits. He suggested Field wait until it tested poorly with audiences and then remind them of how well the film did at the film festival, so they would release the original cut.

Cruise’s advice ended up working and ‘In the Bedroom’, according to Field, “grossed more than twenty-five times its budget and was nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture.”

Field’s newest film ‘Tar’ is another critically acclaimed work and star Cate Blanchett recently took a Golden Globe in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama category. Field was nominated in the Best Screenplay category but the trophy was awarded to Martin McDonagh for ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’.

Previous article
Pamela Anderson says she never read letter from 'Pam & Tommy' star Lily James
Next article
Selena Gomez reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance
This May Also Interest You
News

Kannada superstars celebrate Sankranti, call on fans to share the joy

Fashion & Lifestyle

'Babylon' star Margot Robbie says she loves to travel by the London Underground

Sports

Mumbai Marathon: Ethiopia's Lemi, Haymanot set course records; Gopi wins in Indian section

News

Jamie Lee Curtis turns her Golden Globes reaction meme into T-shirt print

News

Sreejita De clarifies: I didn’t mean Tina Datta has actually broken relationships

News

Brendan Fraser-starrer 'The Whale' outpaces other indies; mints $10 mn at US box office

News

An emotional moment as Sajid Khan bids goodbye to 'Bigg Boss' house

Health & Lifestyle

23 injured in TN jallikattu event

Health & Lifestyle

Punish officials who obstruct Mohalla clinics ahead of MCD polls: DyCM to L-G

Sports

From Yamaguchi to PV Sindhu, top-10 women stars to watch out for at India Open 2023

Sports

Jake Dennis wins first race of GEN3 era 2023 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix

Sports

Dewald Brevis is everything you look for in an overseas pro, when in India, says Abhinav Mukund

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin wants ODI World Cup matches to start at 11:30am for reducing dew factor

Sports

Will try to stick to our plans in the series: Bismah Maroof on Pakistan's ODIs against Australia

Sports

Suryakumar cause lot of troubles for bowlers with his 360 degree play: Andy Flower

Fashion & Lifestyle

Selena Gomez reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Pamela Anderson says she never read letter from 'Pam & Tommy' star Lily James

News

Akshay posts first look of 'Selfiee', triggers remake debate

News

Sanjana Sanghi wraps up film alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu

News

Til ke laddu, khichdi and kites: Vidisha Srivastava shares Makar Sankranti memories

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US