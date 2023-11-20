Tom Blyth says Viola Davis brought ‘constant playfulness’ in new ‘Hunger Games' movie

Actor Tom Blyth, who takes up the role of character Coriolanus Snow in ‘The Hunger Games’ franchise prequel film ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’, said that when working with actress Viola Davis on set, there was a level of joy to the whole shooting experience due to her “constant playfulness”.

Talking about working with the ‘Suicide Squad’ actress, he said: “I remember Viola and Francis describing Gaul as like a Willy Wonka kind of, a Chocolate Factory-type villain. She’s someone who’s so interested in pain and torture and all these kinds of horrible things. But she does it with delight.”

Describing how she played the character of Volumnia Gaul, he shared: “What Viola has brought to it is this kind of constant playfulness and experimentation. The way she works, she’s always trying something and then if that doesn’t work, she tries something else.”

“It just feels like she’s got this big tool kit that she’s just pulling things out of. As an actor playing with her, you’re just kind of like dodging what she throws and throwing things back and vice versa. It just feels so rich at all times. She’s just, she’s great,” he added.

A prequel to ‘The Hunger Games’ film franchise, the film follows the story of Coriolanus Snow, 60 years before he becomes the tyrannical antagonist from the series. As such it follows his transformation from a young and brash person who ends up becoming one of the most ruthless, calculating, cunning dictators ever.

The latest film in ‘The Hunger Games’ franchise stars Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Anders Rivera and Jason Schwartzman among others. The movie released by Lionsgate and PVR INOX is now playing in theatres in India.