scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Tom Cruise, Winnie the Pooh set for King Charles' coronation concert

King Charles III's coronation is set to be a memorable occasion as the latest stars to be confirmed for the concert

By Agency News Desk
Tom Cruise, Winnie the Pooh set for King Charles' coronation concert
Tom Cruise, Winnie the Pooh set for King Charles' coronation concert

King Charles III’s coronation is set to be a memorable occasion as the latest stars to be confirmed for the concert, which will take place in the grounds of Windsor Castle the day after the historic ceremony, are Tom Cruise, Nicole Scherzinger and Winnie the Pooh.

It will not be the trio’s first brush with royalty, with all three having attended previous royal events. Cruise was a guest at Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997, Pooh was invited to a children’s garden party at Buckingham Palace for Queen Elizabeth II’s 80th anniversary in 2006 and Scherzinger took part in a pageant in honour of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee last year, reports Variety.

For the coronation, which will honour King Charles’ ascension to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last year, Cruise and Pooh will appear alongside ‘Dynasty’ star Joan Collins, singer Tom Jones, adventurer Bear Grylls and dancer Oti Mabuse in a series of pre-recorded VTs in which they will reveal “little-known facts about the King.”

Also newly confirmed for the concert are Paloma Faith, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Olly Murs and club DJ Pete Tong, who will play his Ibiza classics.

The concert will also feature world-renowned pianist Lang Lang as well as recent ‘The Piano’ winner Lucy. Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will also appear on stage to deliver a spoken word performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir.

They will join artists including Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, who were announced earlier this month.

‘Downton Abbey’ star Hugh Bonneville will host the proceedings, which are being produced by BBC Studios.

“I am incredibly honoured to be a part of such a historic event,” said Scherzinger.

“The U.K. has been my home away from home for many years now, so this means so much to me to be lending my voice through the gift of song. The piece I will be singing is such a powerful, moving song. And to be sharing the stage with Lang Lang will be a dream come true; a once-in-a-lifetime performance.”

Kate Phillips, BBC’s director of unscripted, said: “I’m delighted that even more world class names have joined the line-up for the Coronation Concert, broadcast live across the BBC. Against the stunning backdrop of Windsor Castle, it’s going to be a jam packed evening of memorable moments, that Their Majesties and everyone in the U.K. can enjoy!”

The King’s coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6. The Coronation Concert will follow on the evening of Sunday, May 7.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
US lawmakers propose bill to ban AI from launching nuclear weapons
Next article
The Captivating Song Ram Siya Ram In Janaki’s Motion Poster From Adipurush Is Pulling The Heartstrings Of The Netizens
This May Also Interest You
Sports

New Zealand U19 squad selected for World Cup qualifiers

Sports

IPL 2023: Injured SRH all-rounder Washington Sundar rules out of the tournament

Sports

'Wrestlers must get justice', demands Ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda

Sports

IPL 2023: Siraj is making the difference for RCB, says Irfan Pathan

News

Salman Khan gets clicked with Bhagyashree, Mohnish Bahl's daughters

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui tries dancing for ‘Cocktail’ from ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’

Health & Lifestyle

Soon get vaccines via skin patches, no injection needed

News

'Succession' star Brian Cox joins James Bond reality show 'Road to a Million'

Technology

Tesla encourages owners to give up 'unlimited free Supercharging for life'

News

'Harry Potter' actress Bonnie Wright, husband ready to welcome first baby

Health & Lifestyle

Ayurveda, homeopathy OPDs to open in AIIMS soon

Sports

IPL 2023: I think credit should go to pacers, says Sam Curran after PBKS beat MI in high-scorer

Technology

Twitter to prioritise 'verified' accounts

Sports

IPL 2023: It was all about one shot here and there, says RR's Sanju Samson after a narrow defeat to RCB

Sports

Botafogo step up pursuit of James Rodriguez

News

Khushi Dubey performs a dance sequence in one take with Zayn Ibad Khan

News

Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks to lead voice cast of animated film 'Migration'

Sports

Good to see Devon Conway taking the leadership role as senior CSK batter: Matthew Hayden

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US