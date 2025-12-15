Tom Cruise’s Space Movie Dreams Dashed by Trump’s Presidency

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has reportedly decided to scrap his long-rumoured outer space movie, an ambitious project that once promised to make cinematic history. According to a source quoted by Page Six, the decision was influenced by Cruise’s unwillingness to seek a crucial political favour that was reportedly necessary to move the project forward.

Back in 2020, the idea of Tom Cruise filming a movie in outer space generated global headlines. NASA officially confirmed at the time that it was working with Cruise on an untitled film that was planned to be shot aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The announcement was unprecedented and instantly sparked excitement, as it would have marked the first narrative feature film to be shot in space with a major Hollywood star.

However, insiders now claim that the project faced a significant hurdle behind the scenes. According to a source who spoke to Page Six, the film required approval and coordination at the federal level. “From what I understand, they would need NASA coordination to do the movie, and supposedly, Tom Cruise did not want to ask Donald Trump for a favor,” the source said, referring to the political leadership at the time the project was being discussed.

The insider further added that Cruise’s reluctance stemmed from political considerations rather than logistical ones. “Tom didn’t want to ask for political reasons,” the source claimed, suggesting that the actor preferred not to involve himself in political negotiations to secure clearance for the film.

When the project was first announced, industry insiders described it as one of the most daring ventures ever attempted in mainstream cinema. In May 2020, Deadline reported that Cruise was collaborating not only with NASA but also with SpaceX founder Elon Musk. The film was expected to be directed by Doug Liman, who had previously worked with Cruise on Edge of Tomorrow and American Made. The reunion between Cruise and Liman, combined with the unprecedented setting of outer space, made the project one of the most talked-about concepts in Hollywood.

NASA itself appeared enthusiastic at the time. Then-NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine shared his excitement in a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter). “NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station!” he wrote. Bridenstine also emphasized the broader vision behind the collaboration, noting that popular media could help inspire future generations of engineers and scientists to support NASA’s ambitious space exploration goals.

Despite the early optimism, the project slowly faded from public view, with no concrete updates emerging in the years that followed. The latest report now suggests that Cruise’s refusal to pursue political backing ultimately brought the ambitious plan to a halt.

Adding context to Cruise’s apparent distance from political honours, The Washington Post recently reported that the actor declined a 2025 Kennedy Center Honor that would have been presented by President Trump, citing “scheduling conflicts.” While no direct connection has been confirmed, the report has further fueled speculation about Cruise’s desire to avoid political associations.

Earlier this year, director Doug Liman briefly revisited the subject of the space movie in an interview with Deadline, offering insight into the creative ambition behind the project. Liman said he was “more excited about going to space” than anything else and stressed that the goal was not to create a publicity stunt.

“I’m not interested in doing something that’s just a promotional gimmick,” Liman said. “I want to make a film that people watch in a hundred years.” He also expressed his belief that shooting movies in space would eventually become more common. According to him, in a century’s time, numerous films would likely be shot beyond Earth, making the Cruise-led project a pioneer rather than an anomaly.

Despite Liman’s enthusiasm and the groundbreaking nature of the concept, the logistical, political, and bureaucratic challenges of filming in space appear to have proven insurmountable—at least for now. Neither Cruise nor NASA has officially commented on the reported cancellation of the project.

As things stand, Tom Cruise remains focused on his upcoming work closer to home. The actor is currently gearing up for his next film, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu. While details about the project remain under wraps, it has already generated significant buzz, marking Cruise’s collaboration with one of cinema’s most respected auteurs.

Though the outer space movie may no longer be moving forward, it remains one of the most fascinating “what if” stories in modern Hollywood—a bold idea that came tantalizingly close to redefining the limits of filmmaking before ultimately being grounded.