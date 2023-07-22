scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Travis Barker pens emotional note for teen drummer after his death

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 22 (IANS) Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has mourned the loss of a fan and teen drummer whom he met earlier this year.

Barker, 47, took to the comments section of an Instagram post to share his thoughts, reports People magazine.

“I just wanted to say meeting you changed my life forever,” Barker wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post announcing the death of 13-year-old Alex Etheridge.

“When my daughter Alabama told me about you and your story I couldn’t wait to hang. You’re one of the nicest people I’ve met. You are so talented in so many ways. You’re a great songwriter, drummer and musician. I loved jamming with you playing paradiddles and herta’s. I could’ve hung out with you for days if we had more time (sic),” he added.

Barker met Etheridge, who was diagnosed with bone cancer in January 2022, per Fox 10, in June.

As per People, reflecting on their meeting, the musician recalled he was “so strong, happy and present,” despite what he was going through.

He said: “Felt like for those few hours we got to hang out you weren’t in pain or sick anymore. You kept saying, ‘Am I dreaming like is this really happening?’ and I just kept saying ‘yes, yes it is!!’ As I’m writing this, I just got a DM from Alex’s Instagram with news that Alex has passed. I scrolled up and read through our messages and I’m crying heartbroken. All I wanted was for this video and message to get to Alex before he passed, and I missed him.”

He added: “I will keep my time with Alex close to my heart forever. His impact on me was life changing and I will carry it with me forever on every stage I play on and in every prayer. Friends 4L like we said after meeting each other. Till next time Alex.”

The Instagram post, which was shared to Etheridge’s account, included a photo of the teen rocking on the drums.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Lana Del Rey spotted working at Alabama restaurant after late Glastonbury set backlash
Next article
Cricket Australia mourns the passing away of Test 'keeper Brian Taber
This May Also Interest You
Technology

7 top tech companies sign deal with US govt on AI guardrails

News

Veteran singer Tony Bennett passes away at 96

News

Pakistan temporarily bans 'Barbie' over pro-LGBTQ+ content

Sports

Perfect opportunity for West Indies to score big: Saba Karim

News

Hollywood Vampires cancel Budapest concert because Johnny Depp passed out in hotel

News

Assam govt inks agreement to showcase Lachit Barphukan documentary on OTT

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aishwarya Rai trolled for her airport look, fans say her style 'deteriorated after marriage'

Technology

Why people with heart disease suffer from sleep problems

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets brutally trolled for her airport look

Sports

‘I knew I had to score’: Messi on last-minute winner

Technology

Govt rejects Chinese BYD Motors’ plan to build $1 bn EV plant: Report

News

For Armaan Malik, being immersed in making music is 'a perfect way to celebrate' birthday

News

'The Continental' will explore '70s New York hellscape from the eyes of a young Winston

Sports

UTT, Season 4: Bengaluru Smashers take on in-form Puneri Paltan Table Tennis

Technology

Meta's Threads fast losing steam, Zuckerberg not worried

Sports

Cricket Australia mourns the passing away of Test 'keeper Brian Taber

News

Lana Del Rey spotted working at Alabama restaurant after late Glastonbury set backlash

News

'Hip Hop India' breaks Guinness World Record for largest hip-hop performance

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US