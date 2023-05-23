scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Watch Giant Krakens Vs Evil Mermaids trailer now

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken stars an extraordinary cast that includes Emmy winner Colman Domingo

By Editorial Desk
Watch Giant Krakens Vs Evil Mermaids trailer now
Ruby Gillman in Teenage Kraken

This summer, DreamWorks Animation dives into the turbulent waters of high school with a hilarious, heartfelt action comedy about a shy teenager who discovers that she’s part of a legendary royal lineage of mythical sea krakens and that her destiny, in the depths of the oceans, is bigger than she ever dreamed.

Sweet, awkward 16-year-old Ruby Gillman is desperate to fit in at Oceanside High, but she mostly just feels invisible. She’s math-tutoring her skater-boy crush Jaboukie Young-White, who only seems to admire her for her fractals, and she’s prevented from hanging out with the cool kids at the beach because her over-protective supermom Toni Collette, has forbade Ruby from ever getting in the water.

But when she breaks her mom’s #1 rule, Ruby will discover that she is a direct descendant of the warrior Kraken queens and is destined to inherit the throne from her commanding grandmother Jane Fonda, the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas.

The Kraken are sworn to protect the oceans of the world against the vain, power-hungry mermaids who have been battling with the Kraken for eons. There’s one major, and immediate, problem with that: The school’s beautiful, popular new girl, Chelsea, Annie Murphy, just happens to be a mermaid. Ruby will ultimately need to embrace who she is and go big to protect those she loves most.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken stars an extraordinary cast that includes Emmy winner Colman Domingo as Ruby’s supportive dad, Emmy nominee Sam Richardson as Ruby’s enthusiastic uncle and Blue Chapman as Ruby’s cool little brother.

Directed by Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Kirk DeMicco and produced by Kelly Cooney Cilella, p.g.a., with Faryn Pearl serving as co-director, the film features a comedic powerhouse supporting cast, including Emmy nominee Will Forte, Emmy nominee Nicole Byer, YouTube Diamond creator Liza Koshy, Ramona Young, Eduardo Franco, Echo Kellum, and award-winning social media creator and podcaster Emma Chamberlain.

The film is written by Emmy winning South Park producer Pam Brady and Brian C Brown & Elliott DiGuiseppi. The executive producer is Mike Mitchell (director of next year’s Kung Fu Panda 4) and the co-producer is Rachel Zusser.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Next Gen Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC play out goalless draw
Next article
IPL 2023: Gaikwad's half-century, Conway's 40 help CSK post 172/7 against GT in Qualifier 1
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Gaikwad's half-century, Conway's 40 help CSK post 172/7 against GT in Qualifier 1

Sports

Next Gen Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC play out goalless draw

Sports

Protesting wrestlers hold candlelight march to India Gate

News

Engaging piece of content is brought to life by an excellent crew: Reema Kagti

Sports

ICC charges West Indies player Devon Thomas with corruption, hands provisional suspension

Technology

American millionaire uses blood plasma from teenage son to reverse aging

Sports

Bethany Jane Mead visits Dubai Sports Council discusses ways of fruitful investment

Sports

Half court UAE final: Local Basketball stars aim to win

Sports

IBA suspends four National Federations for joining “rogue governing body”

Advertorial

Kartik Aaryan to be Superdry’s denim collection brand ambassador

Sports

ICC announces schedule for 10-team Men's World Cup Qualifier in Harare

Sports

Malaysia Masters 2023: Malvika, Ashmita advance to main draw; Sankar, Mithun crash out

Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans win toss; opt to bowl against unchanged Chennai Super Kings

Health & Lifestyle

Siblings with autism share more father's genome: Study

Technology

Hackers stole about $400 mn from crypto projects in Q1 2023: Report

Technology

Scientists identify brain signals for chronic pain

Health & Lifestyle

70% parents believe image editing apps, filters affecting kid's body image

Sports

Shotgun World Cup: Ganemat, Darshna claim historic silver-bronze finish in skeet at Almaty

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US