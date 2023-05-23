Watch Giant Krakens Vs Evil Mermaids trailer now

This summer, DreamWorks Animation dives into the turbulent waters of high school with a hilarious, heartfelt action comedy about a shy teenager who discovers that she’s part of a legendary royal lineage of mythical sea krakens and that her destiny, in the depths of the oceans, is bigger than she ever dreamed.

Sweet, awkward 16-year-old Ruby Gillman is desperate to fit in at Oceanside High, but she mostly just feels invisible. She’s math-tutoring her skater-boy crush Jaboukie Young-White, who only seems to admire her for her fractals, and she’s prevented from hanging out with the cool kids at the beach because her over-protective supermom Toni Collette, has forbade Ruby from ever getting in the water.

But when she breaks her mom’s #1 rule, Ruby will discover that she is a direct descendant of the warrior Kraken queens and is destined to inherit the throne from her commanding grandmother Jane Fonda, the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas.

The Kraken are sworn to protect the oceans of the world against the vain, power-hungry mermaids who have been battling with the Kraken for eons. There’s one major, and immediate, problem with that: The school’s beautiful, popular new girl, Chelsea, Annie Murphy, just happens to be a mermaid. Ruby will ultimately need to embrace who she is and go big to protect those she loves most.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken stars an extraordinary cast that includes Emmy winner Colman Domingo as Ruby’s supportive dad, Emmy nominee Sam Richardson as Ruby’s enthusiastic uncle and Blue Chapman as Ruby’s cool little brother.

Directed by Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Kirk DeMicco and produced by Kelly Cooney Cilella, p.g.a., with Faryn Pearl serving as co-director, the film features a comedic powerhouse supporting cast, including Emmy nominee Will Forte, Emmy nominee Nicole Byer, YouTube Diamond creator Liza Koshy, Ramona Young, Eduardo Franco, Echo Kellum, and award-winning social media creator and podcaster Emma Chamberlain.

The film is written by Emmy winning South Park producer Pam Brady and Brian C Brown & Elliott DiGuiseppi. The executive producer is Mike Mitchell (director of next year’s Kung Fu Panda 4) and the co-producer is Rachel Zusser.