scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

What can we expect from the new ‘Flash’ movie

The Flash has been in the filming phase for quite some time. The movie was initially supposed to be released in 2018, so what caused the delay?

By Editorial Desk
What can we expect from the new 'Flash' movie
Ezra Miller in 'The Flash' _ pic courtesy imdb

DC is going to release one of the most anticipated movies of DC Universe very soon, and fans are excited to watch the upcoming movie. However, before you go to watch the movie, there is a lot that you will need to know. The Flash has been in the filming phase for quite some time. The movie was initially supposed to be released in 2018, so what caused the delay?

According to ExpressVPN, The Flash has undergone multiple changes over the years, and the character can be considered one of the most iconic superheroes in the DC Universe. It is not common knowledge, but the Flash was first introduced in 1940 as a character in DC Comics.

The Evolution Of The Flash Then &Amp; Now

Later The Flash was reintroduced with a completely new character, changed costume, and a different backstory. DC did this transformation of Flash to re-popularize the comics among fans.

Everything about the upcoming Flash movie

‘The Flash’ will be available in theatres from June 16th, 2023, globally. It is also notable that the movie will also be available for streaming online on Max by the fall of 2023. So here’s all about the upcoming movie’s cast and plot for you.

The Flash: Cast, Plot, And More

‘The Flash’ will feature Ezra Miller in the role of Barry Allen, aka The Flash, while Sasha Calle, Ben Affleck, and Michael Keaton will portray some other notable characters. Initially, the movie was supposed to be released on March 23, 2018. However, the filming kept on getting delayed. Later the filming schedule for the movie also got affected due to COVID restrictions.

Now ‘The Flash’ is finally available for release, and the movie trailer is already out for viewers to check out. If we take a look at the plot of the upcoming movie, it seems quite promising. A lot of fan theories state that The Flash movie will be used as a way to reset the whole DC Universe as the multiverse will be introduced in this movie.

The Flash will follow the journey of Barry Allen as he travels into the past and try to save his mother from dying. However, the speedster does not consider the fact that his travel to the past will eventually create ripple effects, and a new reality might get created. So, now The Flash is stuck in a new alternate world where the reality is quite dark and gloomy compared to the original world. Additionally, a lot of DC Universe heroes will be absent from this newer world.

The Flash will present how Barry will tackle the situation as The Flash and how he will try to make the current world a better space. It is a given that with the return of General Zod in the new world, things are going to get chaotic.

Conclusion

The DC Universe might be going through a severe reboot after the upcoming Flash movie, as the multiverse will soon be introduced within the DCU. However, for now, viewers can expect a journey filled with speed and a deep dive into the life of Barry Allen. If you are itching to watch the highly anticipated movie, your wait is almost over.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sara Ali Khan on cloud nine after her performance in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'
Next article
1 in every 7 cars sold now an EV, China's BYD dominate again
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Jr shooting World Cup: India wins silver in men's Rapid Fire Pistol team event

Health & Lifestyle

JKAACL organises 'Meet the Author' event with poet Pritpal Betab

Sports

Real Madrid signs Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for over 100 million euros

Sports

Premier Handball League: Rajasthan Patriots unveil their jersey for inaugural season

Technology

Meta Verified badge arrives to India, starts from Rs 699

Sports

French Open: Defending champ Swiatek ousts Gauff to book semifinal spot

Technology

1 in every 7 cars sold now an EV, China's BYD dominate again

News

Sara Ali Khan on cloud nine after her performance in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

Health & Lifestyle

Raj gir's documentary 'When Climate Change Turns Violent' wins WHO award

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC annuls appointment of Medical Director of BSA Hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Karnataka HC dismisses gynaecologist's plea to quash FIR

Health & Lifestyle

New York tops New Delhi in air pollution level

Sports

WTC Final: Travis Head's counterattacking fifty powers Australia to 170/3 at Tea

Sports

Vikram Partap Singh signs three-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Technology

66% of malware delivered via PDF files in malicious emails: Report

Sports

Chinese Snooker Association vows to issue harsh punishment towards players over match-fixing

Sports

Haddad Maia upsets Jabeur; becomes first Brazilian woman to enter French Open semis in Open Era

Sports

WTC Final: India would have wanted Ashwin to spin ball away from Australian left-handers, says Ponting

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US