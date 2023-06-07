What can we expect from the new ‘Flash’ movie

DC is going to release one of the most anticipated movies of DC Universe very soon, and fans are excited to watch the upcoming movie. However, before you go to watch the movie, there is a lot that you will need to know. The Flash has been in the filming phase for quite some time. The movie was initially supposed to be released in 2018, so what caused the delay?

According to ExpressVPN, The Flash has undergone multiple changes over the years, and the character can be considered one of the most iconic superheroes in the DC Universe. It is not common knowledge, but the Flash was first introduced in 1940 as a character in DC Comics.

Later The Flash was reintroduced with a completely new character, changed costume, and a different backstory. DC did this transformation of Flash to re-popularize the comics among fans.

Everything about the upcoming Flash movie

‘The Flash’ will be available in theatres from June 16th, 2023, globally. It is also notable that the movie will also be available for streaming online on Max by the fall of 2023. So here’s all about the upcoming movie’s cast and plot for you.

The Flash: Cast, Plot, And More

‘The Flash’ will feature Ezra Miller in the role of Barry Allen, aka The Flash, while Sasha Calle, Ben Affleck, and Michael Keaton will portray some other notable characters. Initially, the movie was supposed to be released on March 23, 2018. However, the filming kept on getting delayed. Later the filming schedule for the movie also got affected due to COVID restrictions.

Now ‘The Flash’ is finally available for release, and the movie trailer is already out for viewers to check out. If we take a look at the plot of the upcoming movie, it seems quite promising. A lot of fan theories state that The Flash movie will be used as a way to reset the whole DC Universe as the multiverse will be introduced in this movie.

The Flash will follow the journey of Barry Allen as he travels into the past and try to save his mother from dying. However, the speedster does not consider the fact that his travel to the past will eventually create ripple effects, and a new reality might get created. So, now The Flash is stuck in a new alternate world where the reality is quite dark and gloomy compared to the original world. Additionally, a lot of DC Universe heroes will be absent from this newer world.

The Flash will present how Barry will tackle the situation as The Flash and how he will try to make the current world a better space. It is a given that with the return of General Zod in the new world, things are going to get chaotic.

Conclusion

The DC Universe might be going through a severe reboot after the upcoming Flash movie, as the multiverse will soon be introduced within the DCU. However, for now, viewers can expect a journey filled with speed and a deep dive into the life of Barry Allen. If you are itching to watch the highly anticipated movie, your wait is almost over.