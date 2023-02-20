scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

William and Kate top up procession of celebs at 76th BAFTA Film Awards

The 2023 BAFTA Film Awards kicked off at the Royal Festival Hall in London with the arrival of the Prince and Princess of Wales (William and Kate)

By News Bureau

The 2023 BAFTA Film Awards kicked off at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday evening with the arrival of the Prince and Princess of Wales (William and Kate) on the red carpet, reports ‘Variety’. The royals were the last to arrive, says ‘Variety’, following a parade of nominees, presenters and guests, notably Michelle Yeoh, Eddie Redmayne, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana DeBose and Daryl Mccormack.

Kate paired a floor-length white Alexander McQueen dress, which she has worn previously, with black gloves and gold earrings. When the royal couple walked in, many of the people gathered outside shouted “We love you, Kate”.

Other attendees on the red carpet included Angela Bassett, Jessica Henwick, Patrick Stewart, Emma Thompson and fashion designer Vera Wang.

Yeoh, Curtis, Bassett, McCormack and Henwick were among the stars battling it out for an award, with Yeoh and Curtis nominated for their turns in ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’, Bassett was in the running for Best Supporting Actress for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and Henwick nominated for her short ‘Bus Girl’.

McCormack was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for ‘Good Luck To You, Leo Grande’ and co-star Thompson for Best Actress.

DeBose won last year for Best Supporting Actress for her role in ‘West Side Story’ and Redmayne for a Best Actor gong in 2014 for ‘The Theory of Everything’.

Inside the hall, BAFTA welcomed the largest number of guests to ever attend the ceremony in a slightly more cramped setting than years past, notes ‘Variety’. But all was forgotten the moment DeBose set foot on stage, bringing down the house with a show-stopping song-and-dance number that set an uplifting, youthful tone for the awards that hasn’t exactly been the norm at the BAFTAs.

Inside the auditorium, guests remarked on the new venue, where a number of drinks receptions were organised across the Royal Festival Hall’s many floors. Most couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the grandeur of the Royal Albert Hall, the stately home of the film awards in previous years.

But the prospect of not having to hop on a bus or cab to attend the post-ceremony dinner is appealing to most people (since it will also be held inside the venue), and there’s a modern, intimate feeling to the Southbank that’s promising, adds ‘Variety’.

Previous article
76th BAFTA: All showbiz people use same Netflix account, says Jamie Lee Curtis
Next article
76th BAFTA: Indian film 'All That Breathes' loses to 'Navalny' in Best Documentary category
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Indian-American doctor admits healthcare fraud conspiracy

News

7 wins topped by Best Picture: 'All Quiet On The Western Front' creates buzz

News

76th BAFTA: Best Actor for Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett Best Actress

News

76th BAFTA: Edward Berger gets Best Director for 'All Quiet …'

News

BAFTA: Lost-in-translation snafu causes brief confusion over Best Supporting Actress

News

76th BAFTA: Dame Helen Mirren pays tribute to the late Queen

News

76th BAFTA: 'The Banshees Of Inisherin' wins Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, Best Support Actress

News

76th BAFTA: Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' takes home Best Animated Film Honour

News

76th BAFTA: 'Way Of Water' wins Special Visual Effects

News

76th BAFTA: Indian film 'All That Breathes' loses to 'Navalny' in Best Documentary category

News

76th BAFTA: All showbiz people use same Netflix account, says Jamie Lee Curtis

News

BAFTA: 'All Quiet on the Western Front' wins Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Not In The English Language

Technology

After Twitter, Meta announces paid verification for FB, Instagram

Sports

I-League 2022-23: Gokulam Kerala edge Churchill Brothers in high-intensity contest

Sports

ISL 2022-23: East Bengal's score maiden win over Mumbai City FC, sour their Shield party

News

Simu Liu slams celebrity look-alike segment during NBA All-Star Weekend Game

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: West Indies squeeze past Pakistan in thriller

Sports

Santosh Trophy: Punjab, Karnataka seal Riyadh spots, defending champions Kerala knocked out

Sports

PVL 2023: Ahmedabad Defenders look to end Calicut Heroes' unbeaten run

Sports

PVL 2023: Ahmedabad Defenders top table with 5-0 win over Chennai Blitz

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US