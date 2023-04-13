With 'Next Goal Wins,' Taika Waititi tells story of a sport he knows nothing of

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ director Taika Waititi took to his Instagram recently and announced his upcoming feature film. The filmmaker has titled his film ‘Next Goal Wins’ and shared a poster of it.

The poster features a 1960s styled bus bearing the film’s title. Waititi promises the film to be a departure from his usual style as he ventures into unfamiliar territory with a sports-themed movie based on a true story. The director was swimming in the sea of the unknown during the making of this film as he admitted that it was a new territory for him to work in as a storyteller.

He wrote in the caption: “Sports film I made about a sport I know nothing about.” But that’s not all. Waititi also claims that ‘Next Goal Wins’ is his “least cynical film in which nothing bad happens to anyone” hinting at the departure from the biting social commentary that has become his trademark.

‘Next Goal Wins’, produced by Walt Disney India and 20th Century Studios, is set to arrive in cinemas on November 17, 2023.