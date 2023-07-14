scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Woman arrested in connection with death of Robert De Niro’s grandson

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 14 (IANS) An alleged drug dealer known as the “Percocet Princess” has been arrested for allegedly selling Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro a fentanyl-laced pill before his death.

Sofia Haley Marks, 20, allegedly sold Leandro De Niro Rodriguez drugs before he was found dead in his Financial District apartment on July 2, The New York Post reported.

She was arrested around 6 p.m. on Thursday, during an undercover sting operation conducted by the NYPD, Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security, the paper said, quoting sources.

She’s been federally charged with the distribution of narcotics and is expected to be arraigned in a Manhattan federal court.

Police have been probing Leandro’s death as a possible overdose after a white powdery substance and drug paraphernalia were found near the teenager’s body.

Leandro’s mother, Drena De Niro, is Robert De Niro’s eldest daughter with his ex-wife Diahnne Abbott.

Drena has claimed her son had died after being sold pills laced with fentanyl.

She wrote on her social media: “Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him.

“So for all these people still f*****g around selling and buying this s**t, my son is gone forever.”

–IANS

anv/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul hits Musk, Zuck with $100mn fight offer
Next article
India's multi-format tour of South Africa to start on December 10
This May Also Interest You
Sports

1st Test, Day 3: Jaiswal falls for 171 as India extend lead to 250 against West Indies at lunch

Sports

Wimbledon: Dominant Djokovic breezes into final with win over Sinner

News

Hugh Grant casting was key to adapting Oompa Loompa in 'Wonka': Paul King

Sports

IPL: Justin Langer replaces Andy Flower as head coach of Lucknow Super Giants (2nd ld)

Sports

Asian Athletics Championships: Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Parul clinch gold medals; Shaili claims silver

News

Margot Robbie reveals on-set secrets about 'Barbie' shoot

Sports

'Can say with finality that 2024 Men's T20 WC will be held in West Indies & USA': ICC CEO Geoff Allardice

Technology

Doctors advise people using aspartame not to panic

Technology

NASA, ESA congratulate India on Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft

Sports

IPL: Justin Langer replaces Andy Flower as head coach of Lucknow Super Giants (ld)

Sports

India's multi-format tour of South Africa to start on December 10

Technology

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul hits Musk, Zuck with $100mn fight offer

News

Director Christopher McQuarrie had considered de-aging Tom Cruise ‘MI7’

News

Metallica unveil trailer of upcoming concert film ‘M72 World Tour Live From Arlington’

Sports

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants part ways with head coach Andy Flower

News

Cillian Murphy-starrer ‘Oppenheimer’ preview looks like a horror movie

Sports

Badminton Asia Junior C'ships: India's campaign comes to an end

Technology

Grammarly to shut Text Editor SDK in January

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US