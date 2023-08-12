scorecardresearch
Britney Spears done with 'horrible' Botox, happy with alternative treatment

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 12 (IANS) Britney Spears has said that she is now done with using Botox, and is perfectly happy with alternative cosmetic facial treatments.

In a new Instagram video, the 41-year-old pop singer — who recently reconnected with her sons — told her followers that she has found an alternative treatment to support anti-aging. She also derided Botox, calling it a ‘horrible’ medicine, saying that for her it has only made things a lot worse.

The closely-shot snippet showed the singer with a very bare and broken kind of face with her blonde hair falling over her chest as she ranted on the camera.

In her lengthy post on Instagram, she wrote: “OK… I have a big forehead and I seriously need bangs but I feel like I can’t see sometimes with bangs!!! I’m sharing this because it actually really does work. Too many times, these so-called ‘best doctors’ do amazing Botox. Never again in Los Angeles. My first time, I just did lips… in New York City. WAY different than LA … so subtle, it was an adorable pout !!!! The place had all hardwood floors and was raw. For probably 10 to 15 years, I haven’t had mine done right, and what’s with the times when one eyebrow is up and one is down? I can’t even be seen for 2 weeks.

“My friend’s sisters think it’s funny and laugh but I’d like to see what they would do if someone did that to their face. OK … so maybe in a movie like ‘Just Go with It’ where that girl’s eyebrows are messed up, that’s funny. But not in real life when one eye is black and blue and way higher than the other.”

Sharing her despair, she added “I cried and then I’m like, when is this gonna go away? ‘Oh, just give it a week or two’. Sometimes the nerves act that way and have a reverse effect, and I’m like, ‘I look like somebody beat the shit out of me’ !!! So of course, I go back and show the doctor. She says that’s completely normal, and I said, ‘then why can’t I go anywhere for two weeks?’ and my friend’s sisters laughed.”

Concluding her lengthy post, she wrote “F*** BOTOX, it is horrific !!! Sio is unbelievable.”

The post does not appear to be any kind of publicity stunt as Britney is genuinely looking depressed and increasingly angry, with her face all tattered up and her glamour and glow for which is known for, all completely gone.

11
