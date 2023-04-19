scorecardresearch
BTS J-Hope joins Mandatory Military Service flaunts his new haircut

BTS member J-Hope, whose full name is Jung Ho-Seok is all set to begin his mandatory South Korean military service.

BTS J-Hope joins Mandatory Military Service flaunts his new haircut
BTS J-Hope joins Mandatory Military Service flaunts his new haircut pic courtesy twitter

The rapper recently posted a picture of himself in a buzz cut. The BTS members also said goodbye to his fans, the BTS army.

The rapper showed off his new look on Instagram and also shared a handwritten note in Korean which can be translated as “I’ll have a good trip!”

South Korean men must serve at least 18 months in the military and after a years-long debate about whether BTS deserved an exemption, Jin, the oldest member of the group, began his service in December.

He posted pictures of himself with a buzzcut on the South Korean social media platform Weverse on Monday.

“I love you, ARMY. I’ll go and come back safely!” he said.

