Donald Trump Appears to Troll Taylor Swift on Her Wedding Day With White House Social Media Posts

Taylor Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce was one of the biggest pop culture moments of the year, but it also became an unexpected talking point in politics after a series of social media posts from the White House appeared to reference the superstar singer. On Friday, the White House Instagram account shared a parody of the digital billboard displayed at Madison Square Garden for Swift and Kelce’s wedding celebrations. Instead of congratulating the newlyweds, the edited graphic replaced the couple’s message with “Trump Is Your President” alongside the phrase “It’s happened!”

The post followed another upload that borrowed imagery from Swift’s wildly successful Eras Tour. Featuring Donald Trump against a backdrop of iconic moments in American history, the graphic was captioned “America’s Eras Tour,” echoing the title of Swift’s record-breaking concert series.

The posts arrived on the same day Swift and Kelce celebrated their wedding in New York, prompting widespread discussion online about the timing. While Trump has frequently mocked Hollywood figures who publicly oppose him, his approach toward Swift has often been more measured than his criticism of actors and comedians.

The relationship between Trump and Swift has been complicated for years. In 2024, Trump shared an AI-generated image falsely suggesting Swift had endorsed him, leading the singer to publicly clarify that she had not. Following her response, Trump famously posted, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” on social media.

Their political differences date back even further. During the 2020 U.S. election cycle, Swift strongly criticized Trump over his handling of racial justice protests and encouraged Americans to vote. Trump later responded by claiming her political views could ultimately hurt her popularity, although her commercial success has remained largely unaffected.

Ironically, while the White House social media team appeared focused on Swift’s wedding, the celebration itself continued uninterrupted. Madison Square Garden hosted an A-list guest list that reportedly included some of music and entertainment’s biggest names, with performances and celebrations carrying on throughout the evening.

The exchange also highlights how closely politics and pop culture continue to intersect. Few entertainers command the level of public attention that Swift does, making almost any interaction involving the global superstar instantly headline news.

Whether the social media posts were intended as playful trolling or political messaging, they ultimately did little to overshadow the wedding itself. Instead, they became just another chapter in the long-running public back-and-forth between one of the world’s biggest pop stars and one of America’s most polarizing political figures.