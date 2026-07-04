Adam Sandler Played Basketball Hours Before Officiating Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Only Adam Sandler could spend the afternoon playing pickup basketball in sweltering New York heat before walking into one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the decade. Hours before officiating Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden, the comedian was spotted doing what fans have come to expect from him: playing basketball at a public court in Manhattan. Dressed in his signature laid-back style with a bright yellow T-shirt and athletic shorts, Sandler reportedly ignored the nearly 100-degree temperatures as he joined a casual pickup game.

After wrapping up, he even stopped for coffee for his family before heading to the wedding venue, making the day feel remarkably normal despite what awaited him later that evening. The reveal that Sandler would officiate the ceremony came as a surprise to many fans. While his friendship with Swift isn’t one that frequently makes headlines, it has quietly grown over the years.

Last year, while promoting Happy Gilmore 2, Sandler spoke warmly about both Swift and Kelce after the NFL star joined the film in a cameo role.

“Taylor is incredible,” Sandler previously said, praising the singer for always being kind to his family and daughters whenever they’ve met. He was equally complimentary of Kelce, describing him as funny, down-to-earth and someone who reminded him of the friends he grew up with.

That personal connection likely explains why the couple chose Sandler for such an important role on one of the biggest days of their lives.

According to reports, Sandler officiated the ceremony in front of around 1,000 guests gathered inside Madison Square Garden. Standing beside the couple were Travis’ brother Jason Kelce as best man and Taylor’s brother Austin Swift as man of honor.

Outside the iconic venue, giant digital screens lit up with the words “JUST&T MARRIED!” as crowds gathered to celebrate from the streets below.

The guest list reportedly included some of the biggest names in entertainment and sports, from Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper and Mariska Hargitay to Hugh Grant, Dakota Johnson, Jason Sudeikis, Benson Boone and the Haim sisters.

Still, one of the day’s most memorable images may not come from the wedding itself. Instead, it might be Sandler casually shooting hoops like it was any ordinary Friday.

It perfectly sums up why he’s remained one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars for decades. While most people would spend hours preparing to officiate one of the year’s biggest celebrity weddings, Adam Sandler simply grabbed a basketball first.