Blake Lively’s Absence From Taylor Swift’s Wedding Has Fans Wondering About Their Friendship

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding brought together an extraordinary guest list of Hollywood stars, musicians, athletes and longtime friends. But among all the familiar faces arriving at Madison Square Garden, one notable absence quickly caught fans’ attention: Blake Lively. Lively, who has been one of Swift’s closest friends for nearly a decade, was not photographed arriving at the wedding or the rehearsal festivities alongside husband Ryan Reynolds. Instead, the couple had been spotted a day earlier attending their daughter’s horse show in Lake Placid, New York.

Their absence immediately fueled online speculation, especially given the pair’s famously close friendship with Swift over the years. The singer has referenced Lively and Reynolds’ children in her music, is the children’s godmother, and the families have frequently vacationed together, attended NFL games and supported one another at major events.

The timing also comes after months of scrutiny surrounding Lively’s legal dispute with It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni. During the ongoing case, Taylor Swift’s name surfaced in court filings after being identified as someone who could potentially have knowledge of conversations related to the production. Baldoni also alleged that Swift and Reynolds influenced discussions about script changes, claims that have become part of the wider legal battle.

Earlier this year, private text messages exchanged between Swift and Lively were unsealed as part of the proceedings. In the messages, the two friends discussed feeling emotionally distant, with Swift telling Lively that she missed hearing from “my funny, dark, normal-speaking friend.” The conversation suggested they were working through a difficult period rather than ending their friendship altogether.

Since then, reports have indicated the pair had been rebuilding their relationship, making Lively’s absence from the wedding all the more surprising to fans.

However, it’s important to note that neither Swift nor Lively has commented publicly on the situation. There has also been no confirmation that Lively wasn’t invited. With the wedding reportedly operating under an extremely strict no-phone policy and intense privacy measures, it’s entirely possible that not every guest was photographed or publicly documented.

For now, any conclusions about the state of their friendship remain speculative.

Whether the absence was simply due to scheduling, personal circumstances or something else entirely, only those closest to Swift and Lively know the real reason. Until either side addresses it, fans are left with questions rather than answers.

One thing is certain: when two of Hollywood’s most high-profile friendships go quiet, people notice. But silence alone isn’t proof of a falling-out, and sometimes the biggest stories are the ones still waiting to be told.