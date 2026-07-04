Prajakta Koli Reveals Why Saying Goodbye To Dimple Ahuja Is Heartbreaking

Actor, content creator and author Prajakta Koli recently appeared on Shekhar Tonite, where she spoke openly about her journey from being one of India’s early YouTube creators to building a career in films, streaming projects and writing. During her conversation with Shekhar Suman, she also shared her thoughts on the final season of Mismatched, her upcoming projects and the kind of acting roles she enjoys taking.

Speaking about Mismatched, which has been part of her life for nearly 7 years, Prajakta admitted that saying goodbye to her character Dimple Ahuja has been emotional. When Shekhar Suman asked whether she related more to Dimple or to her younger self, she replied, “It would be Dimple Ahuja only. There are so many things she does that I have never agreed with, but I have always empathised with her because I think she is a beautiful person. We’re shooting the final season now, and every day feels like one day closer to saying goodbye to her. It’s breaking my heart. I know people might think it’s just a character, but I don’t think anything can prepare me for the day I have to say, ‘I’m not going to be Dimple Ahuja anymore.'”

Prajakta also shared what attracted her to the role when she first read the script. She said, “When the brief came to me, it had nothing to do with the way Dimple looked, which was surprising. Apart from saying she wears glasses, there was nothing about whether she was fair, dark, short or tall. It was all about how she’s ambitious, she’s a gamer, she wants to be a coder, and Nandini Nahata is her idol. She had never really thought about love until this perfect boy came into her life. I thought that was beautiful.”

Talking about her future projects, Prajakta revealed that she will be seen in Operation Safed Sagar, a Netflix series based on the Indian Air Force’s role during the Kargil War. Speaking about her role, she said, “It’s a small role, but it’s a beautiful character. It’s a huge show and I’m very grateful that I get to be a part of it.”

During the interview, Shekhar Suman also asked why she continues to accept smaller roles despite her growing popularity. Prajakta explained, “I did the cameo in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, because I’m a huge Shashank Khaitan fan. I’ve loved Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. When Shashank Khaitan asked me if I’d do it, I immediately said yes.”

When Shekhar Suman said he could see her becoming a full time film actress in the future, Prajakta responded, “That’s definitely where I see myself going, while continuing to create in whatever capacity I can.” Her comments reflected her focus on meaningful work and her desire to continue balancing acting with content creation as her career grows.