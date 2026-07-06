Taylor Swift sang her vows as Travis Kelce broke down in tears at their wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding is continuing to melt hearts, with guests now sharing new details from what many have described as the ceremony’s most emotional moment. According to attendees, the couple wrote their own wedding vows, with each lasting around 20 minutes. But it was Swift’s unexpected decision to sing parts of her vows that left guests speechless and turned an already emotional ceremony into something unforgettable.

While many would expect the bride to be the one wiping away tears, guests say it was Kelce who became the most emotional. One attendee told NBC News that the Kansas City Chiefs star cried throughout much of the exchange, while another described the vows as deeply personal and filled with equal parts love, humor and vulnerability.

The ceremony took place at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, a venue transformed into an intimate setting despite hosting more than 500 friends and family members. Guests said the couple read their vows from elegant gold books, with every word reflecting their journey from a headline-making romance to husband and wife.

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, who attended the wedding, called the vows “real, vulnerable, serious and silly,” adding that it was remarkable how personal the celebration felt despite taking place inside one of the world’s most famous arenas. Robin Roberts echoed the sentiment, saying the ceremony felt like any family wedding because it included childhood friends, neighbors and loved ones rather than simply a room full of celebrities.

The emotional vows have quickly become one of the biggest talking points from the star-studded celebration, which was officiated by Adam Sandler and attended by some of the biggest names in entertainment and sports. While plenty of lavish details have emerged in the days since the wedding, it’s the couple’s heartfelt promises to one another that fans seem to be talking about the most.

For a couple whose relationship has played out in front of millions over the past three years, their vows offered something refreshingly genuine. No elaborate production could outshine the simple image of Taylor Swift singing to the man she loves while Travis Kelce struggled to hold back tears, making it a wedding moment that guests are unlikely to forget anytime soon.